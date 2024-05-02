Free Cinco de Mayo Street Party and Celebration Taking Place at Sunset Walk

Sunset Walk invites guests to Sunset Walk’s free 4th annual Cinco de Mayo Street Party and Celebration, taking place Sunday, May 5, at 3p.m.
What’s Happening:
- Join the fun at the Promenade at Sunset Walk’s 4th annual Cinco de Mayo Street Party and Celebration, May 5, starting at 3 p.m.
- This is just down the street from the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Admission and parking are free, and the event will take place rain or shine.
- Also, feel free to bring your four-legged best friend, as this event is pet-friendly.
- They do ask, please, no outside food, beverages, or coolers.
The Event Features:
- Nonstop Live Music Celebration with Rhythm Me Up and The Rundown live on 2 performance stages, including The Rundown’s tribute to Maná, Latin America’s No. 1 selling rock band.
- DJ Gabriel and DJ J Quezt spinning the very best Latin Pop, Merengue, Salsa, Bachata, and more.
- Street performers including The Tres Amigos.
- Food and beverage specials including margaritas and mojitos.
- Over 30 restaurants, specialty shops, and experiences.
