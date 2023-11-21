Hanukkah Celebration Returns to Sesame Place San Diego on Sunday, December 10th

Sesame Place San Diego, the only theme park on the West Coast based entirely on the award-winning show Sesame Street, is hosting a Hanukkah Celebration on Sunday, December 10th.
The daytime family-friendly holiday fun includes:
- Menorah Candle Lighting Ceremony – Guests can join their favorite furry friends for this holiday ritual led by Rabbi Daniel Reich from Congregation Adat Yeshurun.
- Furry Friends Hanukkah Dance Party – A festive dance party where guests can move and groove to traditional Hanukkah music.
- Play Dreidel with Elmo – Guests can join Elmo to learn how to play traditional Hanukkah game played in Jewish homes all over the world and even win some gelt!
- Hanukkah Storytime – Everyone is invited to learn all about Hanukkah with their Sesame Street friends at this special storytime at Big Bird’s Nest and reading of Elmo’s First Dreidel. The book is also available for purchase at Hooper’s Store.
- Kosher Food – The park is serving a limited-time menu of Glatt Kosher food.
- In addition to the Hanukkah Celebration, guests can enjoy daily park offerings including Sesame Street-themed rides and attractions, the interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood complete with the iconic 123 Stoop, daily live character shows, an award-winning parade, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities and of course, everyone’s favorite furry friends.
- In addition to the Hanukkah Celebration, now through January 7th, Sesame Place offers A Very Furry Christmas, a festive, family-friendly celebration featuring everyone's favorite Sesame Street friends. The park is transformed into a winter wonderland, adorned with thousands of twinkling lights, holiday magic, and surprises.
- From now through January 7th, kids ages 3 to 9 will receive free admission when accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket. Tickets must be purchased by December 10th and the visitation must occur by January 7th. Plus, kids under three visit for free year-round!
