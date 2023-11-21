Hanukkah Celebration Returns to Sesame Place San Diego on Sunday, December 10th

Sesame Place San Diego, the only theme park on the West Coast based entirely on the award-winning show Sesame Street, is hosting a Hanukkah Celebration on Sunday, December 10th.

The daytime family-friendly holiday fun includes:

Menorah Candle Lighting Ceremony – Guests can join their favorite furry friends for this holiday ritual led by Rabbi Daniel Reich from Congregation Adat Yeshurun.

– Guests can join their favorite furry friends for this holiday ritual led by Rabbi Daniel Reich from Congregation Adat Yeshurun. Furry Friends Hanukkah Dance Party – A festive dance party where guests can move and groove to traditional Hanukkah music.

– A festive dance party where guests can move and groove to traditional Hanukkah music. Play Dreidel with Elmo – Guests can join Elmo to learn how to play traditional Hanukkah game played in Jewish homes all over the world and even win some gelt!

Hanukkah Storytime – Everyone is invited to learn all about Hanukkah with their Sesame Street friends at this special storytime at Big Bird’s Nest and reading of Elmo’s First Dreidel . The book is also available for purchase at Hooper’s Store.

– Everyone is invited to learn all about Hanukkah with their Sesame Street friends at this special storytime at Big Bird’s Nest and reading of . The book is also available for purchase at Hooper’s Store. Kosher Food – The park is serving a limited-time menu of Glatt Kosher food.

In addition to the Hanukkah Celebration, guests can enjoy daily park offerings including Sesame Street-themed rides and attractions, the interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood complete with the iconic 123 Stoop, daily live character shows, an award-winning parade, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities and of course, everyone’s favorite furry friends.

I​​n addition to the Hanukkah Celebration, now through January 7th, Sesame Place offers A Very Furry Christmas

From now through January 7th, kids ages 3 to 9 will receive free admission when accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket. Tickets must be purchased by December 10th and the visitation must occur by January 7th. Plus, kids under three visit for free year-round!