A Very Furry Christmas Returns to Sesame Place San Diego for Second Year of Festive Family Fun

Sesame Place San Diego will welcome the holiday season with its fan-favorite holiday event, A Very Furry Christmas, running on select dates from Friday, November 10th through Sunday, January 7th, 2024.

What’s Happening:

New for this holiday season, for the first time families can now enjoy the park during the evening with extended operating hours.

All-new Christmas lights, an all-new 24-foot Christmas tree, all-new photos with Santa Claus, and festive holiday décor transform the park into a one-of-a-kind Christmas wonderland for guests to celebrate jolly holiday fun alongside the daily, fun offerings that guests enjoy year-round.

Everyone will be excited to take special holiday photos and dance and sing along to their favorite holiday tunes with their furry friends.

Celebrate the Holidays with All-New Festive Family Fun

A Very Furry Christmas will bring new, family-friendly holiday fun to Sesame Place San Diego! With themed shows, parties, and parades, there’s so many memories for guests of all ages to make this year.

All-new event offerings for this year’s A Very Furry Christmas include: Christmas Tree & Lighting Ceremony – Guests will be able to enjoy a new 24-foot Christmas tree at the front of the park. The tree will be decorated with lights and ornaments, making it a great spot to take fun family holiday photos! The tree will be lit for the first time in a Grand Illumination Ceremony on November 10th, and then will be lit nightly featuring an appearance by a Sesame Street friend. Santa’s Grand Illumination Ceremony – On November 10th only, the park will light an all-new 24-foot Christmas tree for the first time. This interactive ceremony will include special performances from Jingle Bell the Elf, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and Rosita. Santa Claus will also make a very special appearance to share Christmas joy and holiday cheer with all the park guests! All-New Christmas Lights – New this season, guests will see Sesame Place transformed into a one-of-a-kind Christmas wonderland with thousands of twinkling, colorful lights around the park. Photos with Santa Claus – On select dates, guests will be able to visit Santa Claus at Sesame Place San Diego for the first time to take holiday photos and share their Christmas wishes! Golden Gift Hunt – Each day from November 10th to December 25th, a Golden Gift will be hidden somewhere in the park at park open. The guest that finds it and turns it in will win a special exclusive prize!



Endless holiday fun will be had by guests of all ages during this cheerful event with entertainment offerings and activities including:

Elmo’s Christmas Wish Show – Guests join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, Zoe, and Rosita at the Sesame Street Theater as they dance and sing about their favorite holiday, talk about what each of them wants for Christmas, and bring the Christmas spirit to Sesame Street.

– Guests join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, Zoe, and Rosita at the Sesame Street Theater as they dance and sing about their favorite holiday, talk about what each of them wants for Christmas, and bring the Christmas spirit to Sesame Street. Furry Friends Christmas Dance Party – Guests can dance, sing, and jingle bell rock along to their favorite holiday tunes with Elmo and his furry friends at this Christmas-themed, energetic, interactive dance party!

– Guests can dance, sing, and jingle bell rock along to their favorite holiday tunes with Elmo and his furry friends at this Christmas-themed, energetic, interactive dance party! Sesame Street Christmas Parade – This fan-favorite parade features fantastic floats decorated for the celebration and show-stopping performances that focus on the magic of the holiday season. The whole family will experience an energetic neighborhood Christmas celebration with all their favorite furry friends and exciting performances to holiday favorites. The Sesame Street Christmas Parade finale will leave everyone with warm, fuzzy feelings and fill their hearts with holiday spirit.

– This fan-favorite parade features fantastic floats decorated for the celebration and show-stopping performances that focus on the magic of the holiday season. The whole family will experience an energetic neighborhood Christmas celebration with all their favorite furry friends and exciting performances to holiday favorites. The Sesame Street Christmas Parade finale will leave everyone with warm, fuzzy feelings and fill their hearts with holiday spirit. Christmas Tree Maze – Kids of all ages can enjoy a fun, festive adventure through the family-friendly Christmas Tree Maze full of holiday décor sure to kickstart Christmas cheer.

– Kids of all ages can enjoy a fun, festive adventure through the family-friendly Christmas Tree Maze full of holiday décor sure to kickstart Christmas cheer. Christmas Cookies with Cookie Monster – “C” is for Cookie when guests join Cookie Monster to enjoy his favorite sometimes food! This fun-filled paid upgrade features meet-and-greet opportunities with Cookie Monster and cookies and milk in fun refillable mugs.

– “C” is for Cookie when guests join Cookie Monster to enjoy his favorite sometimes food! This fun-filled paid upgrade features meet-and-greet opportunities with Cookie Monster and cookies and milk in fun refillable mugs. Missing Mittens Scavenger Hunt – Throughout November, guests can purchase the Missing Mittens Scavenger Hunt map and go on a scavenger hunt throughout the park and find all the missing mittens. Once completed, guests can return the map to receive a Christmas prize!

– Throughout November, guests can purchase the Missing Mittens Scavenger Hunt map and go on a scavenger hunt throughout the park and find all the missing mittens. Once completed, guests can return the map to receive a Christmas prize! Spot-The-Gift Scavenger Hunt – During December, guests can participate in this fun scavenger hunt by purchasing a Spot-The-Gift Scavenger Hunt map. Guests can search for holiday gifts throughout the park and return the completed scavenger hunt map for a special holiday prize!

– During December, guests can participate in this fun scavenger hunt by purchasing a Spot-The-Gift Scavenger Hunt map. Guests can search for holiday gifts throughout the park and return the completed scavenger hunt map for a special holiday prize! Sesame Street Friends Photo Opportunities – There are one-of-a-kind photo opportunities for guests to enjoy with their favorite furry friends dressed up for the holidays, including special festive photo opportunities with Cookie Claus!