House of MinaLima Founders to Host Meet and Greet at Universal Orlando Pop-Up Shop Next Weekend

The founders of House of MinaLima, the beloved artists behind the graphic props of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, will be appearing at their new pop-up shop in Universal Orlando next week.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort guests can now enjoy a special pop-up shop

Founders Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima designed some of the most renowned and loved film props such as the Hogwarts Acceptance Letter, The Marauder’s Map, The Daily Prophet and the Black Family Tapestry.

Since designing the graphics for Diagon Alley in 2014, Miraphora and Eduardo of MinaLima have been coming back to Universal Orlando Resort ever since.

This time, they are returning to Universal for a special meet and greet in celebration of the new House of MinaLima pop-up store.

This meet and greet will take place on Saturday, March 23rd from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at the House of MinaLima pop-up inside the Universal Studios Store.

If you'd like to visit the pop-up shop at the Universal Orlando Resort