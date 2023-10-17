SeaWorld Dares Employees of Competitors to Experience Howl-O-Scream for 50% Off

SeaWorld is introducing a new offer that is especially scary this Halloween, daring employees of select theme parks and zoos to experience Howl-O-Scream with a tempting half-price ticket.

What’s Happening:

The offer to face new frights and take thrills to new heights at SeaWorld is valid for employees of Universal parks in Florida and California, Six Flags parks in Texas and California, the San Antonio Zoo, Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in California, and the San Diego Zoo.

Howl-O-Scream is underway now in every SeaWorld park coast to coast, located in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

To redeem this limited-time offer, employees of eligible competitors must show their active employee ID at the SeaWorld front gate. One ticket can be purchased per employee for 50% off the ticket price. This offer is subject to change and is valid on Howl-O-Scream event dates through October 31st.

Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando

At SeaWorld San Antonio, Howl-O-Scream

In San Diego, Howl-O-Scream

Parental discretion is advised as Howl-O-Scream contains amplified scares that may not be suitable for children.

What They’re Saying:

Chris Finazzo, Chief Commercial Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment: “Like Howl-O-Scream, this offer is designed to shock, bring out the screams, and ultimately thrill. We eagerly await our competitors to come and experience what the #1 Halloween event for theme parks is all about. For the brave employees at other parks that accept our dare to scare, there is no turning back from the terror that awaits. From all new and fan favorite haunted houses, to death defying thrills and sinister shows, there is no better place to be this Halloween than SeaWorld.”