IAAPA Reports Strong Outlook For Summer At Theme Parks, Zoos, And Aquariums

There’s nothing like visiting a theme park before it opens for the day, and that’s why the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) invited a number of folks to SeaWorld Orlando this morning to share their strong outlook on summer travel numbers and industry trends.

During the presentation, IAAPA’s president and CEO Jakob Wahl took the stage to say that summer travel numbers are looking strong, according to the members of IAAPA, which include professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, cruise lines, manufacturers, and suppliers. They expect to see a 2 percent boost in North American theme park attendance, representing more than 300 million visits in 2024. Consumer spending is expected to match the pace, with more than $32 billion projected to be spent—a 7 percent increase.

When asked why there is a bit of a disconnect in the prices, Wahl explained that it’s not because of price increases, but rather a trend to spend more at the destination, typically on experiences like behind-the-scenes tours. Specialty dining experiences were also mentioned as a site for this increase, pointing out the recent Michelin Star awarded to Victoria & Albert’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

“As the weather warms up, many people are thinking of the classic summer vacation,” Wahl said. “We’re seeing consumers shifting spending from material goods and instead investing in those trips—and memories—with family.”

And speaking of family – family attractions were one of four trends that Wahl shared guests can expect to see this summer, with a notable rise in the creation of family entertainment experiences.

Examples of these attractions include upcoming family coasters like Good Gravy at Holiday World in Indiana and Penguin Trek at SeaWorld Orlando, which are both set to open this spring. Entire new parks fall into this category as well, with Mattel Adventure Park and Destination KCK opening in Kansas City in 2026.

These attractions allow families to create unforgettable memories together, which Wahl said aligns with the shift from investing in material goods to experiences. Along with Family Attractions, park goers can also expect to see advancements in Technology and Inclusiveness, more attractions for Younger Children, and more evolving of Zoos and Aquariums.

IAAPA member parks and attractions have been making strides to use technology to create more inclusive and accessible guest experiences. IAAPA 2023 Hall of Fame inductee, the Hartman family of Morgan’s Wonderland, exemplifies this spirit of “Fun for All” with their collection of “Ultra-Accessible” attractions in San Antonio, Texas. Another notable example of this trend is the team behind the Peppa Pig theme parks, which are certified autism centers. A second Peppa Pig Theme Park is set to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this year. Wild Waves Theme and Water Park in Washington has implemented new technology to improve guest experiences with a new Digital Pass for season passholders, which can be loaded onto Apple or Google Wallet and provides easier, faster access with no lines.

In the vein of inclusion and experiences for the family, attractions have been making efforts to fill a gap in the industry by creating experiences geared specifically toward younger children so young and growing families can experience a day at a theme park as well. One example would be The Franklin Institute’s new Wonderous Space exhibit – an immersive, multisensory, two-story experience designed to inspire excitement for space science in school-aged children with six hands-on attractions.

Just down the street from where this special report took place at SeaWorld Orlando, Universal Studios Florida has also been developing attractions aimed at younger children like the new Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast, plus attractions and activities coming to the new DreamWorks Land, opening on June 14, 2024, along with a number of family entertainment experiences they announced arriving at the resort this summer.

Zoo & Aquarium exhibits are evolving to become more nature-driven, emphasizing authenticity with more greenery. This creates a more enjoyable experience for both guests visiting the exhibits and the animals that call the zoos and aquariums home. These initiatives also create a focus on conservation initiatives and sustainability. The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center recently welcomed new animals and completed a $28.9 million renovation and expansion. Holding nearly 20,000 gallons of water and home to more than a dozen species living in lush, natural environments, the new South Building also features windows overlooking the new veterinary care center.

SeaWorld Orlando is also home to a state-of-the-art Coral Rescue Center which provides a meaningful way to view living corals up close through interaction with biologists, learn more about conservation and understand the steps everyone can take to make a difference in ocean health.

With this special event taking place in Orlando, arguably the theme park capital of the world, many local journalists were continuously asking how weather played into this report, citing recent attendance levels during heatwaves and various storms. Wahl stressed how safe and prepared the destination parks are, paraphrasing many locals who live by a “there’s no place safer in a hurricane than a theme park hotel” mantra. Check out more of what he said about this in the video below.

