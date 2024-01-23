LEGOLAND California Unveils Fully-Animated LEGO Stegosaurus Model

The Stegosaurus may have lived during the late Jurassic Period, about 155 million to 150 million years ago, but a LEGO model of one is about to come to life at LEGOLAND California Resort!

What’s Happening:

The family theme park in Carlsbad just revealed behind the scenes time-lapse footage capturing the process of building a massive Stegosaurus, brick by brick.

The fully-animated prehistoric creature is the first of 17 LEGO models that will bring the park’s newest land, Dino Valley

More than six Master Model Builders from Merlin’s Magic Making Studios took almost 500 hours to build the massive LEGO Stegosaurus using more than 119,000 LEGO elements.

The Stegosaurus, known for its distinctive row of kite-shaped plates along its back, has been meticulously and creatively recreated using a rainbow of colors stretching over 11 feet long.

Weighing 672 pounds, this dinosaur will be gently crated and delivered to LEGOLAND California as part of Dino Valley which will feature three roar-some rides, a build and play area and tons of prehistoric fun.

The excitement doesn’t end there! The 2024 season will also feature North America’s first-ever LEGO World Parade

Highlights of Dino Valley include:

DUPLO Little Dino Trail: Dinosaurs aren’t extinct here! Hop on this four-seater ride to journey through the LEGO DUPLO Dino safari. Kids can use cameras to ‘capture’ the dinosaurs and play hide & seek with them along the way.

