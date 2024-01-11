 LEGO NINJAGO Weekends Taking Over LEGOLAND California Beginning January 20th

Hi-YAH! LEGOLAND California Resort is calling all ninjas to join the Elemental Masters with the return of LEGO NINJAGO Weekends, taking place Saturdays and Sundays from January 20th – February 18th, as well as Monday, February 19th.

What’s Happening:

  • LEGO NINJAGO Weekends are designed for guests to fully immerse themselves into the NINJAGO universe with ninja-themed activities, exhilarating shows, and interactive entertainment.
  • Get ready to don your NINJAGO Dragon Power headbands and refine your ninja prowess during a spy-proof scavenger hunt to help the heroes search for the missing dragon cores. Meet all new costume characters like Sora & Arin, and beloved ninjas, Jay, Lloyd, and Nya. Join in on the Ultimate Dragon LEGO build, then unleash your powers on LEGO NINJAGO: The Ride. Slide, climb, and play at NINJAGO Training Camp, collect themed pop badges, and cap off the day with a 4D movie, LEGO NINJAGO: Master of the 4th Dimension.
  • Or, keep the warrior spirit alive with entertainment including:
    • (NEW) Whip Around Dance Party: Take a break from your training to show off your best ninja dance moves at this fun and interactive dance party.
    • School of Spinjitzu: Pose, balance, chop, and spin like a ninja in this dynamic training-style show.
    • Dragon’s Drumbeat: Feel the rhythmic force of dragons in this energetic performance featuring music and drumming.
    • Ninja’s Unite Celebration: Unite and celebrate becoming a Master Ninja with your favorite NINJAGO characters in a festive ceremony like no other.
    • Dragon Breath Yoga: Channel the inner peace of a fighter during a unique yoga experience inspired by a breathing dragon.
  • Ninjas can Unite with an awesome new deal available for LEGO NINJAGO Weekends! From January 8th through March 10th, $25 kid tickets are available at LEGOLAND.com.

The excitement doesn’t end there! The 2024 season will also feature a slate of exciting happenings, including the debut of a new land, Dino Valley, and North America’s first LEGO World Parade. Here’s what to expect:

  • Dino Valley (Spring): In spring 2024, dinosaurs are coming to life in Dino Valley. The new land near the entrance of the Park will feature three roar-some rides, a reimagined build and play area, and tons of prehistoric fun.
  • LEGOLAND Water Park (Spring): Get ready to splash into Spring! LEGOLAND Water Park reopens for the season featuring more than seven slides, sandy beaches and the unique Build-A-Raft River plus Pirate Reef and LEGO Legends of CHIMA Water Park comprising 10 acres of water fun!
  • LEGO World Parade (Summer): Launching this summer, families will experience North America’s first-ever LEGO World Parade, exclusively at LEGOLAND California Resort.
  • GO Xtreme! (Summer):Get ready to GO Xtreme! Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as professional athletes showcase jaw-dropping stunts and gravity-defying acts during this fun summer show.
  • Red, White & BOOM (Summer): The summer heats up at LEGOLAND California Resort with a star-spangled 4th of July celebration: Red, White & BOOM! Throughout the day, kids of all ages can participate in all-American family picnic games and building activities. At night, the evening fireworks show combines patriotic music with dazzling pyrotechnics.
  • Brick-or-Treat (September – October): The Monster Party returns! Brick-or-Treat will bewitch LEGOLAND California Resort with tons of candy, an awesome show line up, exclusive LEGO characters, and more!
  • Holidays at LEGOLAND (November – December): Celebrate the season with LEGOLAND California's Holidays event. Families will have the opportunity to meet LEGO Santa and enjoy a series of seasonal activities, builds and adventures throughout the Resort.
  • Kids’ New Year’s Eve (December 31st): Don’t let bedtime spoil your fun! New Year’s Eve festivities kick-off early at LEGOLAND California Resort with a party that lets kids ring in 2025 without missing their bedtime! Kids’ New Year’s Eve features live music, entertainment, and a special New Year’s countdown at 6:45 p.m.
