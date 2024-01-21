Universal Orlando Reveals Full Line-Up of Passholder Perks for Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval

Universal Orlando has revealed the full line-up of Annual Passholder perks for this year’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, which kicks off on February 3rd.

What’s Happening:

It’s a Grooveable Feast at Universal Mardi Gras! Dig into sweet, savory, spicy dishes from around the globe. Rock the floats, catch some beads and a live concert on select nights and Mardi On.

The event kicks off on Saturday, February 3rd and runs daily through Sunday, April 7th.

Excite all your senses at Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval with a variety of exclusive perks in store for Passholders. Ride a Mardi Gras Parade Float: Select Nights February 3rd–April 7th. Sign up yourself and up to four Passholders to ride a parade float, throw a ton of beads and be in the center of the action. This event has reached capacity, however, additional openings may become available later on. Save 15% on the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience: Get a reserved spot on a parade float and toss beads to the crowd. Plus, enjoy a 3-course meal selecting from the full menu at one of four participating restaurants at Universal Orlando Resort. The full menu is available at UniversalOrlando.com



UOAP Specialty Mardi Gras Magnet: Passholders can receive one free UOAP Specialty Mardi Gras Magnet, while supplies last from the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure during operating hours and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close.

Passholders can receive one free UOAP Specialty Mardi Gras Magnet, while supplies last from the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure during operating hours and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close. Exclusive Mardi Gras Parade Viewing Area: Enjoy the Universal Mardi Gras Parade from a Passholder-only viewing area in front of Mel’s Drive-In on select dates. Space is limited and is available on a first come, first served basis.

Save on 50+ menu items: Passholders save $30 with a limited-time offer Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card. The card retails for $120 for a $150 value plus, Premier and Preferred Passholders will also receive their respective discounts with a valid Annual Pass on food and beverage (excluding alcohol) when paying with their Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card. Purchase at: USF Reservation Cart (near TODAY Café), USF Front Gate, Mel’s Diner, Louie’s Italian Restaurant, Richter’s Burger Co. and All Mardi Gras 2024 Kiosk Locations.

Passholders save $30 with a limited-time offer Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card. The card retails for $120 for a $150 value plus, Premier and Preferred Passholders will also receive their respective discounts with a valid Annual Pass on food and beverage (excluding alcohol) when paying with their Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card. Savings on the Tasty Flavors of Carnaval: Premier Passholders will receive 15% off and Preferred Passholders will receive 10% off at all Universal Orlando owned and operated Mardi Gras Food and Beverage Tents during normal operating hours.

Passholder Exclusive Menu Items: Head to select locations in Universal Studios Florida to enjoy exclusively crafted treats just for Passholders. Louie’s Gelato Window Spiked Affogato – $12.00 + Tax – Vanilla Gelato, Expresso, and Coffee Liquor Affogato – $5.50 + Tax – Vanilla Gelato and Espresso Spiked Gelato Float – $14.50 + Tax – Vanilla Gelato, New Amsterdam Vodka, Gran Gala, Orange Fanta Chez Alcatraz Mardi Gras Bon Temps Cocktail – $14.25 + Tax – New Amsterdam Gin, blackberry syrup, lime juice

Head to select locations in Universal Studios Florida to enjoy exclusively crafted treats just for Passholders. Early Park Admission for 3-Park Passholders at Volcano Bay: 3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders will receive Early Park Admission at Universal Volcano Bay up to thirty minutes prior to park opening on select dates.

Exclusive Passholder Merchandise: Take a piece of Mardi Gras home with you by shopping exclusive Passholder merchandise at select locations. Available Products: T-Shirt – $30.00 + Tax Car Magnet – $12.00 + Tax Pin – $12.00 + Tax Can Cooler – $10.00 + Tax Mug – $18.00 + Tax

Take a piece of Mardi Gras home with you by shopping exclusive Passholder merchandise at select locations. Available Products: