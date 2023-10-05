Chucky Shares a Message For Those Who Dare Enter His Halloween Horror Nights Haunted House

The infamous slasher doll, Chucky, has a warning for anyone who dares to enter the murder, madness, and mayhem at his first-ever haunted house, “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count,” at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

What’s Happening:

Inspired by the hit USA & SYFY series and cult classic films, “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count” casts this killer doll as the star of his very own haunted house for the first time. A true sadistic killer, Chucky has been mired in the agony of disrespect he feels from his peers at not being taken seriously. Thus begins his quest to turn his haunted house into a living slaughterhouse by killing every person who enters.

The hit series Chucky is back for Season 3, airing Wednesdays on USA & SYFY at 9:00 p.m. and streaming the next day on Peacock.

We also have some highlights from the Chucky houses on both coasts, which you can see below.