 Ring in 2024 with Exciting Shows, Amazing Animals and Thrilling Rides at SeaWorld Orlando

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando aren’t the only ones throwing a big party on New Year’s Eve! Head to SeaWorld Orlando on December 31st for an unforgettable evening filled with exciting shows, amazing animals, thrilling rides, and of course, fireworks!

What’s Happening:

After an unforgettable evening filled with exciting shows, amazing animals, and thrilling rides, be sure to check out SeaWorld Orlando’s spectacular fireworks display from a variety of viewing areas around the park.

In fact, the map below shows off the Fireworks Viewing Locations as well as Party Zones.

Get ready to dance the night away at various locations throughout the park! DJs will spin an electrifying mix of 80s hits, family-friendly tunes, top 40 and Latin beats. DJs will be playing from 8:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m. at Wild Arctic, Sharks Plaza, the Waterfront & Sesame Street Land.

Head to Sesame Street Land for a New Year's Eve Countdown with Count von Count & Friends! Groove to the beats of a DJ Dance Party, ride your favorite Sesame Street Land rides at night and enjoy the Sesame Street Christmas Parade at various times throughout the night.

Please note that the Sesame Street Land Party Zone will end at 11:00 p.m.

Champagne Pop-Up Bars will be located at Bayside, Sharks Plaza, Smugglers at the Waterfront and the Christmas Cocoa Hut at Wild Arctic Plaza.

Reserved seating for the New Year's Eve Fireworks is available to purchase on SeaWorld Orlando's website