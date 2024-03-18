Nicky Hilton Visits Universal Studios Hollywood to Peruse New “Gabby’s Dollhouse” Merchandise

Nicky Hilton and her daughter Teddy visited Universal Studios Hollywood over the weekend to browse new, exclusive Gabby's Dollhouse merchandise in celebration of new episodes hitting Netflix on March 25th.

What’s Happening:

On Saturday, March 16th, Nicky Hilton along with her daughter Teddy Rothschild visited Universal Studios Hollywood to purr-ruse the newly launched collection of exclusive Gabby's Dollhouse merchandise

Teddy wore apparel from the line which includes exclusive cat ear headbands, apparel, accessories and more and is inspired by the popular preschool show Gabby’s Dollhouse .

. They also had a moment to meet and take a-meowzing photos with Gabby herself before enjoying the rest of their day at the theme park.

Gabby’s Dollhouse is now streaming on Netflix with all-new episodes debuting March 25th.

Fans can shop an exciting assortment that includes Spin Master’s award-winning Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse and deluxe room sets, alongside all-new, exclusive cat ear headbands, plush, apparel, accessories and more that are only available at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk.

