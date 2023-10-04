OC Auto Show Coming to the Anaheim Convention Center from October 5th-8th

The OC Auto Show and SoCal Electrified Ride Experience are gearing up to take over the Anaheim Convention Center from October 5th-8th.
What’s Happening:
- In collaboration with National Drive Electric Week, this event promises to be a thrilling showcase of the automotive industry's latest innovations and technologies.
- Here's a sneak peek of what attendees can expect:
- Diverse Vehicles: The event will feature hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, electric vehicles, and even exotics. Attendees can explore the latest 2024-model vehicles in a non-selling environment.
- SoCal Electrified Ride Experience: Immerse yourself in a massive indoor EV test track and EV learning center. Experience the thrill of all-electric vehicles from renowned brands like Cadillac, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Volvo, and Volkswagen, with professional drivers showcasing their quick acceleration and impressive performance. BMW will also offer outdoor EV test drives.
- Off-Road Adventures: Professional 4×4 drivers will take you on a thrilling off-road test track at Camp Jeep.
- Family-Friendly Fun: Enjoy driving simulators, a scavenger hunt, photo opportunities, and more for the little ones.
- Visit AutoShowOC.com for more information.
- Those already in Anaheim on October 7th can head downtown to enjoy the return of the Firkenstein Craft Beer Festival.