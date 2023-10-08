Photos: Aliens and Monsters Arrive for a Movie Premiere at Universal Orlando’s Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club

After a highly successful debut season last year, the Red Coconut Club at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk has once again been transformed for the Halloween season, into Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club.

This year, the Dead Coconut Club takes on more of a sci-fi horror theme, mixing creatures from classic 1950s B Movies with a 1950s drive-in movie theater aesthetic.

You’ll even find some fun tributes to Earl the Squirrel around the club.

More fun decorations await guests when they head upstairs, which includes a second fully stocked bar.

One of the speciality Halloween Horror Nights alcoholic beverages, the Lacto Kooler sour beer, is available here.

In the lobby area, guests are greeted by props from Monster Gram Studios, which includes a poster for the fictional film Revenge of the Red Planet.

If you’re lucky, you might even run into Frankenstein’s monster and his bride!

As with last year, there is a special T-Shirt available featuring this year’s logo for Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club, that even comes with a pair of 3D glasses!

Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club is open on most Halloween Horror Nights event evenings from 4:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.