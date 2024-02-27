Photos: Touring the Houses and Facilities of the Impressive New Evermore Resort Near Walt Disney World

The Evermore Orlando Resort officially opened on January 1st of this year, and today, we were invited out to check out some of their luxurious vacation rental offerings. Located just a few minutes away from the Walt Disney World Resort, Evermore is a new kind of vacation experience for the Orlando area. Their first-in-class approach melds the best features of renting an entire home with the upscale amenities and services traditionally associated with luxury resorts.

Across the property, they offer a diverse range of accommodations, from flats, to villas and houses. The resort features 2,013 bedrooms throughout 69 houses ranging in size from five to eleven bedrooms; 206 four-bedroom flats; and 41 two- and four-bedroom villas. We began our tour today with a look at their luxurious 9 bedroom house. The exterior of the houses are modern and welcoming, feeling much more like a neighborhood than a typical resort.

A spacious living area welcomes you to your resort destination.

The well stocked kitchen was described as almost a professional kitchen. Guests can get pre-made meals delivered to your home, and even private chefs who can come cater to your needs.

The 9 bedroom houses feature an impressive in-house movie theater.

Each house is three floors tall, with spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, along with intermittent living areas.

Kids, or the young at heart, will surely love these well designed four-person bunk beds, with each house having two sets of four.

Yes, there are even arcade machines!

Exclusive to the 11-bedroom houses is a fun spiral slide to get you from the 3rd to the 2nd floor that can be safely locked up at nighttime.

Each house features its own pool and a spacious backyard, with plenty of lounging options.

Next up, we checked out the 4-bedroom flats, which offer many of the same features and amenities, at a smaller size.

You might be lucky enough to have this absolutely stunning view of the gorgeous Evermore Bay, featuring 20 acres of activity-rich beaches and crystal clear swimming areas. From paddle boarding and kayaking, to a rope swing and family water slide – there’s truly something for everyone.

We then took a tour of some of the other facilities at the Evermore Resort, starting at the Boathouse, where you can rent a variety of different watercraft to take out on Evermore Bay.

Finally, we got a chance to look at a few of the dining options available to guests – from the table service Twin View restaurant, to the more varied options of the Food Hall.

Guests are transported around the property by these fantastic trollies, with wooden seats and furnishing inside.

For more information, and to book your stay at the Evermore Resort, visit EvermoreResort.com.