Photos: Universal Orlando Offers Festive Food and Merry Merchandise for the Holiday Season

The holiday season has begun at Universal Orlando Resort and guests who visit can enjoy some tasty season treats and commemorate their visit with festive merchandise.

Guests looking for a sweet treat at Universal Orlando’s holiday celebration can find a wide variety, include the vegan cookie butter snowflake, a butter pecan yule log, Grinch cookies and much more.

There are also some savory holiday options like the VBLT sandwich and Max’s smoked brisket skillet hash.

And for those looking to bring Universal’s Holiday festivities home with them, there’s plenty of merchandise available featuring Earl the Squirrel, the Grinch and more.

The Holidays celebration runs daily from November 17 through December 31 at Universal Orlando Resort and from November 24 through January 1, 2024 at Universal Studios Hollywood.