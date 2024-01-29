Photos / Video: PEANUTS Celebration Returns to Knott’s Berry Farm for 2024 with Plenty of Old Favorites

This weekend, Knott’s Berry Farm officially launched its first seasonal offering of 2024 with the return of Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration to the beloved theme park in Buena Park, California.

As you approach the entrance to Knott’s Berry Farm, it’s hard to miss that the PEANUTS Celebration is happening – with Charlie Brown-colored decor everywhere you look!

Around the Ghost Town area of Knott’s Berry Farm, more decorations featuring Snoopy and the gang beckon guests further into the park.

Over at Calico’s Livery Stable, guests can meet Pig Pen and see a real-life pigpen.

More decor can be found throughout the park, from Fiesta Village to these wonderful silhouettes in the Boardwalk.

Into the main PEANUTS-filled area of the park, Camp Snoopy, you’ll find some delightful decorations with the trademark humorous thought bubbles, as well as some more photo-ops.

Talk into this machine, and your voice will magically become that of a teacher in the PEANUTS universe.

Over in Charleston Circle, the “Peanuts On the Go” cavalcade evolves into a dance-along with Charlie Brown, Sally, and Lucy Van Pelt. They arrive in antique cars that have been temporarily borrowed from Knott’s sister park, California’s Great America.

Watch Highlights from the "Peanuts On the Go" Cavalcade & Dance Party:

Over in Calico Town Square, kids are invited to participate in fun and games with Schroeder and Linus.

The main dog himself, Snoopy, is meeting guests near the entrance to Calico River Rapids this year.

Nearby, in the famous Bird Cage Theatre, guests can learn to draw in the Peanuts Sketch School or take part in Charlie Brown’s Trivia Challenge. When we visited, we were able to learn how to draw Lucy!

As far as merchandise goes, this year’s PEANUTS Celebration offers a fun assortment of apparel, plushes, and collectibles featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and friends. As always, the T-shirt and pin combo is an especially good value.

Nighttime falls and brings with it the live rock ‘n roll show “Snoopy’s Legendary Rooftop Concert,” which first debuted last year on the Calico Mine Stage. During the show, Snoopy takes on various guises, including a hippie-like rocker and even Prince.

Each year, a history exhibit is housed in the Calico Town Hall sharing some of the history of the Charles Schulz creations with guests. Click here to see our coverage of this year’s exhibit, which focuses on the iconic character, Franklin.

Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration runs daily through February 25th, 2024.