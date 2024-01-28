Photos / Video: Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration Showcases the History of Franklin in an All-New Exhibit

Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration kicked off this weekend at Knott’s Berry Farm, where fans of all ages join Snoopy and the PEANUTS gang as they stage a park takeover with plenty of excitement and family-friendly fun. Each year, an exhibit is housed in the Calico Town Hall sharing some of the history of the Charles Schulz creations with guests. This year’s exhibit focuses on the iconic character, Franklin.

The Calico Town Hall is located near the back of the Ghost Town section of the park, near the entrance of Calico River Rapids. The exhibit is curated by the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center located in Santa Rosa, California.

As you can see in the following photos, Franklin’s history and story is showcased in great detail throughout the exhibit – with a special focus on the inclusive nature of the first Black character to be introduced to the PEANUTS gang. He first joined the PEANUTS Gang in 1968 when he met Charlie Brown at the beach.

Take a video tour through the Franklin exhibit:

Guests are encouraged to tell their own story by tracing over the provided images to create their own comic strip.

You’ll even have the opportunity to meet with Franklin himself within the exhibit!

Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration runs daily through February 25th, 2024.