Photos / Video: Knott’s Spooky Farm 2023 Features Family-Friendly Daytime Halloween Offerings at Knott’s Berry Farm

This past weekend saw the launch of the 2023 iteration of Knott’s Berry Farm’s family-friendly daytime Halloween-season event, Knott’s Spooky Farm. Below you will find photos and videos from the event.

Two of the big draws of Knott’s Spooky Farm are the attraction overlays for the Timber Mountain Log Ride (which is transformed into the “Halloween Hootenanny” version for the season) and the Calico Mine Train, which becomes Calico Candy Mine Train. In the embedded video below, you can see a full ride-through of the latter attraction.

Watch Calico Candy Mine Train 2023 FULL RIDE during Knott's Spooky Farm at Knott's Berry Farm:

At the end of each day of the Knott’s Spooky Farm celebration, the Peanuts gang will gather on the Calico Mine Stage for the Calico Carnival Costume Cavalcade, which you can also watch below. Here, kids and families alike can show off their costumes that they wore to the park for the event.

Watch Calico Carnival Costume Cavalcade 2023 FULL SHOW during Knott's Spooky Farm at Knott's Berry Farm:

And if you enjoyed the bluegrass stylings of the Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies band during that show, you can also see them during their own performances on the same stage.

Other shows at Knott’s Spooky Farm this year include the Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Halloween Spooktacular in Knott’s famous Bird Cage Theatre.

One of the other great features of Knott’s Spooky Farm is the Halloween decorations that can be enjoyed during the daytime all around Knott’s Berry Farm, including some that carry over from the Knott’s Scary Farm nighttime event, but nothing too terribly frightening.

Over in the Ghost Town Livery Stable, guests will find Creepy Critters of Calico on display.

And no Knott’s seasonal event would be complete without specialty food offerings, many of which are available for both Knott’s Spooky Farm and Knott’s Scary Farm. We tried the Green Bean Fries, the Fingers and Toes (tater tots and french friends loaded with toppings), and an alcoholic adult beverage served in half of a pickle!

Knott’s Spooky Farm merchandise is also available, featuring the beloved Peanuts gang in their favorite Halloween costumes.

And speaking of Peanuts, there’s also a collectible Woodstock Float Toy for sale in Camp Snoopy.

Sadly the Camp Snoopy Theater and the Peanuts Meet & Greet Headquarters seem to be under refurbishment, meaning they won’t be available for their usual offerings this time of year.

But in the newly remodeled Fiesta Village, guests will find an assortment of gorgeous-looking Dia de los Muertos decorations around the area.

And the Peanuts gang– including Snoopy, Peppermint Patty, and Charlie Brown himself, as pictured below– do pop up around the park to meet with their fans.

Knott’s Spooky Farm runs during the daytime on Thursdays through Sundays from now until October 29th, plus Halloween day. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit Knott’s Berry Farm’s official website.