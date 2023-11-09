SeaWorld Orlando Launches Unbeatable Black Friday Deals On Tickets, Fun Cards, And Annual Passes

SeaWorld Orlando has launched some unbeatable early Black Friday deals, giving guests the chance to save up to 65% off on tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes.

What’s Happening:

Just in time for the holiday season, SeaWorld is offering unbeatable deals and great low pricing during the 2023 Black Friday Presale and Black Friday Sale. Save on tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes.

Save up to $40 on SeaWorld Orlando Annual Passes during the Black Friday Presale. Passes start at $150, or $12.50/month + tax for Florida residents with no down payment.

SeaWorld Pass Members can enjoy a variety of benefits like in-park discounts, free parking, a new dedicated entrance, monthly rewards, exclusive experiences and more. Pass Members will also be among the first to join the expedition on “ Penguin Trek,

Annual Pass Members will also have unlimited access to vibrant events throughout the year at SeaWorld Orlando including the delicious Seven Seas Food Festival, Viva La Musica, the family friendly Spooktacular and the award-winning Christmas Celebration.

Right now, guests can purchase a SeaWorld Orlando 2024 Fun Card and get the rest of 2023 for free! During the Black Friday Presale, it’s only $97.99+ tax and fees, regularly $138.99! You also have the option of a SeaWorld and Aquatica Fun Card for only $141.99+ tax and fees, regularly $209.99. Fun Cards have several blackout dates on admission, and do not come with any Annual Pass benefits.

For guests looking to visit for a single day or just a few days, the SeaWorld Orlando Black Friday 2023 sale has savings on tickets up to 65% off the regular prices. A single-day ticket is available for as low as $54.99+ tax and fees, a savings of up to $84 off the gate price. Additional add-on options for All-Day Dining and Quick-Queue are also available for the single-day ticket option.

Guests can save up to 65% off park tickets, Fun Cards and Annual Passes with SeaWorld Orlando’s Black Friday Presale, November 9 – November 12, 2023. The savings continue with up to 60% savings November 13 – 24, 2023 during the official Black Friday sale.