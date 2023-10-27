Photos / Video: Learn More About Penguin Trek, SeaWorld Orlando’s 2024 Coaster

Yesterday at a media event, SeaWorld Orlando revealed some new details about their upcoming family coaster, Penguin Trek, including an animation of the ride experience and a first look at a piece of the track.

In addition to the debut of the attraction’s logo, we got to see a piece of the track for the coaster. Part of it is black, while part is white, signaling the transition from indoors to outdoors.

In the video below, learn more about Penguin Trek from SeaWorld’s VP of Attraction Design & Engineering, Jeff Hornick. You’ll also get a first look at the newly released on-ride and off-ride animation of Penguin Trek.

For a closer look at the animation, check out SeaWorld’s official video:

More About Penguin Trek:

Designed as THE ultimate family launch coaster experience, Penguin Trek features a unique snowmobile styled ride car where once aboard, riders will embark on an exhilarating journey through the breathtaking vastness of Antarctica as they join a penguin research mission unlike any other.

Featuring two exhilarating launches and a maze of twists and turns, this unforgettable coaster moves at speeds of up to 43 mph across a 3,020-foot track that traverses both indoors and outside.

Yet, what sets this experience apart as truly extraordinary is its unparalleled finale: as the coaster comes to a halt, guests find themselves not in a simulated penguin colony, but in the very heart of SeaWorld Orlando’s own penguin habitat.

An experience for the whole family, the ride accommodates rider heights from 42-inches to 77-inches.

2024 Annual Pass members can be the first to ride before the public and passes are on sale now.

Penguin Trek will open Spring 2024 at SeaWorld Orlando.