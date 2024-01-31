SeaWorld Orlando to Host Mardi Gras Mini-Event During Seven Seas Food Festival

Let the good times roll with the return of Mardis Gras during SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival, featuring live-entertainment and specialty food and beverage offerings.

What’s Happening:

New Orleans flair arrives in Orlando, as SeaWorld invites guests to celebrate Mardi Gras during the Seven Seas Food Festival with all the sights, sounds and flavors of New Orleans’ favorite time of year.

The park will be transformed into an incredible festival on select dates between February 8th–18th with a special in-park celebration on Fat Tuesday, February 13th.

Unforgettable offerings are included with park admission, including: Pop-Up Parade: The Wild Arctic Plaza will come to life as entertainers, bead captains, stilt walkers, and musicians bring the Mardi Gras spirit to SeaWorld during this special pop-up parade. (Select times from 12:30 – 6 p.m.) Live Music: Immerse yourself in the music of New Orleans as our live band brings Cajun and jazz classics to Orlando. (Select times from 12:30 – 6 p.m.) Street Party: The sights and sounds of Bourbon Street will take over Wild Arctic Plaza with a DJ, street performers, and dance party. (Select times from 12:30 – 6 p.m.) Family Craft: The whole family can get in the spirit of Mardi Gras with a create-your-own Mardi Gras Mask craft activity. Gulf Coast Flavors: Enjoy classic Gulf Coast flavors as part of our Seven Seas Food Festival with added menu items such as Banana Fosters Beignets, Shrimp and Andouille Sausage Jambalaya and Frozen NOLA Hurricanes in an exclusive souvenir glass in addition to all the sips and savors throughout the festival. (12:30 p.m. to park close.)



This year SeaWorld Orlando introduces a new element of celebration to Mardi Gras where guests are invited to become immersed in the vibrant flair of Brazil’s Carnaval.

Explore the Brazilian Market, located along the Pipeline Pathway, where an all-new addition to the menu, Galinhada, awaits, along with the eagerly anticipated return of two reimagined fan-favorites: Picanha Steak and Pão de Queijo.

Bring the party to life with exciting performances by traditional samba dancers and electrifying live music throughout the Brazilian market area.

Guests will be able to discover endless combinations of food and drink offerings with a Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard. Guests can embark on their culinary journey with a 10-sample lanyard at the price of $70 or take it up a notch and with the fan favorite 15-sample lanyard, available for $85, for the best savings.

SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members get the VIP treatment and can purchase 18 samples for the price of 15!