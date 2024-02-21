Spirit Airlines Debuts New Super Nintendo World Aircraft Wrap

Universal Studios Hollywood and Spirit Airlines have joined forces to launch the first-ever Airbus A320neo featuring a SUPER NINTENDO WORLD aircraft wrap.

What’s Happening:

The plane took to the skies today from Detroit (DTW) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), and the specially-themed aircraft will continue flying to destinations through May 2024.

The plane featuring the special-edition livery belongs to one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry.

Travelers can experience Spirit’s affordable nonstop flights from 20 U.S. cities to Los Angeles (LAX) enroute to Universal Studios Hollywood and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Flight bookings on the specially-themed aircraft are based on the plane’s flying schedule.

As Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates the one-year anniversary of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD all-new Power Up Cafe

Coinciding with the Spirit Airlines’ SUPER NINTENDO WORLD aircraft wrap is the Next-Level Flyaway Sweepstakes

The Sweepstakes entry dates are from February 21st to March 20th, 2024.

Winners will receive: Round trip coach (economy) flights with Spirit Airlines from the winner’s origin airport to LAX 2-Night standard hotel accommodation at the Sheraton Universal Hotel 2-Day General Admission tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood where they can experience SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and all of the other theme park’s dynamic immersive lands, rides and attractions.

