SeaWorld San Diego Goes Green with St. Patrick’s Day Festivities This Weekend

SeaWorld San Diego will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with a three day celebration full of fun, food and festivities.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate all weekend long, SeaWorld Happy Hour will go green after 4:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday, giving guests the opportunity to toast the day with a $4 Shamrock Margarita specialty cocktail, or “Brew for $2″ 12-ounce draft green beers at High Tide Brews and Underwater Cantina.

Throughout the weekend, guests feeling the luck of the Irish can take their chance looking high and low in search of pots of gold hiding throughout the park to redeem for a prize at Guest Services.

While looking for pots of gold, guests can dance along to authentic performances from the Irish Dance School at SkyTower Lawn.

SeaWorld San Diego’s Saint Patrick’s Day celebration takes place Friday, March 15th through Sunday, March 17th.

Plus, SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

Featured Irish cuisine includes Shepherd’s Pie, Corned Beef Sandwich, Guinness Beef Stew, and Guinness Brownies.

The Seven Seas Food Festival event has over 100 food and drink options inspired by flavors from around the world.

The event runs now through April 28th on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.