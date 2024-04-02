Sunday-Latin-Sunday Beginning April 7th at Sunset Walk

Sunset Walk is found just down the road from the Walt Disney World Resort. If you are a fan of Latin music, you will want to visit on Sunday evenings starting April 7.

What’s Happening:

Join in every Sunday evenings starting Sunday, April 7, as the Promenade at Sunset Walk, El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina, BR 77 Brazilian Steak House, and Estefan Kitchen Orlando present Sunday-Latin-Sunday on the Promenade Plaza Stage, starting at 5 PM.

Sunday-Latin-Sunday features the very best DJs from Central Florida including: DJ Gabriel, DJ J Quezt, DJ Elie, and DJ K1X spinning the best merengue, salsa, Latin pop, bachata, and more.

Admission and parking is free.

No outside food or beverage is permitted.

Food and beverage specials include:

BR 77 — Complimentary glass of wine or select cocktails with every dinner entrée.

Estefan Kitchen — Florida Residents receive 15% off Entire Check Excluding Alcoholic Beverages beginning at 5 PM.

El Jefe’s – Late night happy hour from 10 PM to 2 AM, including house margaritas, “Peach on the Beach,” $5 shots, and more.

