Tribute to Gloria Estefan Taking Place at Sunset Walk February 29th

If you spent the day at EPCOT, there's a good chance that you rode Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. One of the songs you may have heard is Conga by Gloria Estefan. Well, if you're a fan, just down the road from the Walt Disney World Resort is Sunset Walk. On Thursday, February 29, there will be a special tribute to Gloria Estefan, starring Ms. Jenilca Giusti.

What’s Happening:

Experience the Tribute to Gloria Estefan starring Ms. Jenilca Giusti, plus very special guests Manolo on Thursday, February 29.

Join Estefan Kitchen Orlando on a musical journey through all of the mega hits that have made Gloria Estefan one of the best selling female artists of all time with over 100 million record sales, 38 No. 1 hits, and 8 Grammy awards.

Experience the intimate atmosphere, state-of-the-art production, and amazing cuisine of Estefan Kitchen Orlando. Full service dinner and bar menus available.

Doors open at 5 PM. Showtime at 7 PM.

Preferred and general admission reserved seating is on sale

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.