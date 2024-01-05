Universal Legacy Store to Close This Sunday, January 7th at Universal Orlando

The Universal Legacy Store, which showcases some classic attraction props and merchandise, is set to close this Sunday, January 7th, according to ClickOrlando.com.

According to a Universal Orlando

The spokesperson went on to state that more details will be announced soon.

The popular rumor going around the internet is that the location will be reworked into a preview center for the upcoming Epic Universe theme park.

With Epic Universe set to officially open in 2025, it makes a lot of sense to have a tangible preview for Universal Orlando visitors a year in advance.

The Universal Legacy Store originally opened in Universal CityWalk in 2021, serving as a retro-themed store with merch themed to E.T . , Woody Woodpecker, Jaws , Ghostbusters , and more.

The store also featured many props and models from classic attractions, such as Shrek 4-D, Kongfrontation, Terminator 2 3-D, and more.

Flanking the entrance to the store are two winged gargoyles that once reportedly adorned the entrance of Universal Studios Florida, but some fans may remember them from their repeated appearances at various Halloween Horror Nights events.

Originally, this location was home to the main Universal Studios Store, before it moved into the larger location

