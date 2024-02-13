Universal Studios Experience DLC Recreates Classic Attractions in Popular Minecraft Video Game

After hosting a New Years celebration on Minecraft, the world of Universal Studios has now arrived completely in the popular game, with a new DLC.

What’s Happening:

This wild, new Minecraft adventure map combines legendary attractions and experiences inspired by Universal Destinations & Experiences around the world, and also throughout the theme parks’ history!

Fans will start their adventure at the gates of Universal Studios, where Woody Woodpecker will greet them and ask for your help restoring the letters on the Universal globe. As they venture forward, they will encounter riveting rides, souvenir shops, amazing minigames, and more marvelous characters like Shrek and E.T.

The big question is: what to begin with? I'm feeling adventurous and ready to take on the treacherous jungle expedition of Skull Island: Reign of Kong inspired by the ride at Islands of Adventure. I’m determined to track down a certain giant ape! Although, I’ve heard other creatures live there too so I better watch out. If you do like the thrill of running into prehistoric predators, you can always continue to attractions inspired by Universal Beijing Resort’s Jurassic World Innovation Center or Universal Studios Hollywood’s Jurassic World – The Ride.

Or maybe we should start by heading into the cursed tomb inspired by Universal Studios Florida’s Revenge of the Mummy? I always wanted to experience the panic of being chased through dark and dangerous tunnels by an ancient mummy. I’m sure that’ll work out great for me!

If things get a bit too exciting, you can always cool down aboard the JAWS attraction inspired by the ride at Universal Studios Japan. Although, I’m not sure how relaxing this boat tour is with a hungry shark lurking! We haven’t yet confirmed if they have acquired a taste for blocky people… Or go on a time-traveling adventure with Back to the Future – The Ride, inspired by a past fan-favorite at Universal destinations around the world.

Once you’re done with Earth, a thrilling adventure in outer space is waiting for you. E.T.’s home planet is dying and only you can save it. Hop on your flying bike and let’s ride into the starry sky on E.T. Adventure, inspired by the ride at Universal Studios Florida!

But hold up! Between all these attractions hides a quest. Some of the letters have disappeared from Minecraft’s Universal Studios Globe and there’s quite the reward for the explorer who finds them all. Head out on an adventure across the theme park and see if you can find and complete the movie-themed minigames. But beware! Some quests might involve sneaking past a Velociraptor, diving for treasure amongst sharks, and hoverboard racing back in time.

Luckily, there are plenty of characters you may know who can help you, like Frankenstein’s Monster, Puss In Boots, Shrek or even Woody Woodpecker.

Minecraft players can purchase the all-new Universal Studios Experience DLC from the Minecraft Marketplace

Minecraft is available on Windows, Mac, Linux, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Fire OS/TV, Android, iOS, Windows Mobile, and Samsung Gear VR.