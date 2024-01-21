Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Full Line-Up of Limited Time Pass Member Bonus Benefits

Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members have even more of a reason to visit in February and March, as the park will be offering some special exclusive “Bonus Benefits.”

These bonus benefits will be available to all Pass Members from February 1st – March 13th, 2024.

From scavenger hunts to special treats to discounts on shopping, here’s everything Universal Studios Hollywood has in store for you: Scavenger Hunt: Play an in-park Scavenger Hunt to get a collectible Pass Member button! Download your checklist here



Free Collectible Magnet: Cue the scary theme music, there’s a new shark in town! Pass Members can snap up this free collectible Jaws magnet to celebrate this year's 60th Anniversary of the Studio Tour. Pick up inside the theme park at the Universal Studios Store.

Cue the scary theme music, there’s a new shark in town! Pass Members can snap up this free collectible Jaws magnet to celebrate this year's 60th Anniversary of the Studio Tour. Pick up inside the theme park at the Universal Studios Store. Exclusive Menu Items: Special menu items will be available exclusively for Pass Members, including the Strawberry Spiral Croissant and Cotton Candy Sparkling Lemonade at Mel’s Diner and Jurassic Cafe.

20% Off Collectible Popcorn Buckets and Drink Sippers: Save on in-park snacking with 20% off popcorn buckets and drink sippers.

20% Merchandise Discount: All Pass Members receive 20% off eligible merchandise at participating retail locations owned and operated by Universal Studios Hollywood inside the theme park and at the Universal Studio Store in Universal CityWalk.

Buy One, Get One Carnival Game Play: Step right up and claim your prize! Buy one carnival game play in the theme park and get a second carnival game play free at participating carnival game locations.

Step right up and claim your prize! Buy one carnival game play in the theme park and get a second carnival game play free at participating carnival game locations. 25% Off My Universal Photos Annual Pass Photo Package: Receive 25% off your purchase of a regularly priced Annual Pass Photo Package for 12 months of unlimited digital downloads. Includes theme park photos from participating locations within Universal Studios Hollywood including rides, character meet and greets, and roaming photographers. Just visit any in-park My Universal Photos location for details.

Secret Voodoo Doughnut: Ask about the secret doughnut designed specifically for Pass Members and receive your 15% Pass Member discount when you show your valid Annual or Season Pass.

Special Milkshake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen: Receive your 15% Pass Member discount on a milkshake designed specifically for Pass Members at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.

Complimentary Chef-Selected Appetizer with Purchase of 2 or more Adult Entrées: Dine at NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, VIVO Italian Kitchen, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, or Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville and receive one (1) complimentary chef selected appetizer with the purchase of two (2) or more adult entrées at regular price.

Save on a Universal Express Upgrade: Save up to $20 off for a one-day daytime Universal Express upgrade on your Annual or Season Pass. Visit the Universal Box Office inside the theme park for details.

Save up to $20 off for a one-day daytime Universal Express upgrade on your Annual or Season Pass. Visit the Universal Box Office inside the theme park for details. Save $100 on a VIP Experience Ticket Upgrade: Save $100 for a one-day daytime VIP Experience ticket upgrade on your valid Annual or Season Pass. To upgrade, must check for same day VIP Experience tour availability at the Front Gate.