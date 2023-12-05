Universal Studios Japan Shares Teaser for Donkey Kong-Themed Expansion Coming to Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan will see a big expansion next year as guests will get to swing into the world of Donkey Kong and friends. A teaser for the new expansion has been shared, giving us a first taste of what we can expect to see.

The new animated teaser takes us from the existing Super Nintendo World into the upcoming expansion.

After heading through the Donkey Kong Country gate, we are greeted by Donkey Kong himself.

We also get to see a glimpse of the long-rumored Mine Cart Madness coaster, letting guests experience the iconic mine carts of the classic Super Nintendo game.

Check out the teaser below:

More on the Donkey Kong expansion: