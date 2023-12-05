Universal Studios Japan Shares Teaser for Donkey Kong-Themed Expansion Coming to Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan will see a big expansion next year as guests will get to swing into the world of Donkey Kong and friends. A teaser for the new expansion has been shared, giving us a first taste of what we can expect to see.
- The new animated teaser takes us from the existing Super Nintendo World into the upcoming expansion.
- After heading through the Donkey Kong Country gate, we are greeted by Donkey Kong himself.
- We also get to see a glimpse of the long-rumored Mine Cart Madness coaster, letting guests experience the iconic mine carts of the classic Super Nintendo game.
- Check out the teaser below:
More on the Donkey Kong expansion:
- The new Donkey Kong-themed area is set to open in 2024.
- Nintendo’s Donkey Kong franchise started with an arcade game in 1981 and quickly captured the hearts of fans around the world.
- Since then, the Donkey Kong game series has continually delivered more games on Nintendo video game systems, such as the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Wii, and Nintendo Switch.
- The series has sold over 65 million units (as of March 2021) worldwide to generations of fans.
- The Universal creative team and the Nintendo creative team — including Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Super Mario — will bring the new Donkey Kong themed area to life.
- The area will be a gamechanger that combines the innovative technology and globally popular approach to theme park entertainment of Universal with the creativity of Nintendo.
- With the addition of the Donkey Kong area, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan will increase in size by approximately 70%.
- Since its opening, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan has gained worldwide attention from fans and guests who continue to level up with excitement while experiencing the land’s rides, interactive themed entertainment and game play featuring iconic Nintendo characters
- The Donkey Kong expansion was first announced back in 2021.