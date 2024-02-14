Video: Unboxing the Universal Epic Universe Chronos Media Gift

Universal Orlando recently unveiled more exciting details about their upcoming Epic Universe theme park, and various media outlets, including us here at Laughing Place, were gifted with a very special model of the gateway to the park.

The mysterious box arrived with a poem…

“With sun & moon, the stars and time

The Chronos spins and worlds align

For if you seek the curious heart

Your compass true and stars to chart

Beyond this gate find gardens green

And epic worlds to fill your dreams”

We received a model of the Chronos, which will serve as the gateway into all the realms of Epic Universe at the entrance to the park. Also included is a medallion marking our first destination, Celestial Park, the “hub” of the park. More medallions will arrive in the months to come, which will also be contained on the Chronos. These will likely represent the other areas of the park, such as Super Nintendo World and Dark Universe.

Gideon, the co-host of our very own Disney Trivia Live, unboxes this exciting gift provided to us by Universal Orlando in the video below.

More on Epic Universe:

In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will unveil Universal Epic Universe.

This new park will include 50 attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences.

Universal Orlando revealed more details about Celestial Park – the heart of Universal Epic Universe and the first world guests will encounter at the new theme park.

With acres of rolling gardens, chasing waterways and strolling pathways, Universal says that Celestial Park puts the “park” back in “theme park.”

In this imaginative world, guests will wander through lush living gardens nestled along shimmering waters while being surrounded by stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements.

Celestial Park will be the gateway to explore the four additional worlds of Epic Universe: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic SUPER NINTENDO WORLD How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk Dark Universe

Check out all the details we currently have on Epic Universe here