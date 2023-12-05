Video / Photos – LEGOLAND California Hosts 2023 Tree Lighting Ceremony for Holiday Season with Celebrity Guests

At the end of last week, Laughing Place was invited to attend the 2023 Tree Lighting Ceremony at LEGOLAND California Resort.

In the YouTube video embedded below, you can watch highlights from the Tree Lighting Ceremony’s pre-show entertainment, which included music, dancing, and appearances by several LEGO minifigure-style holiday characters.

Watch Pre-Show: LEGOLAND California 2023 Tree Lighting Ceremony:

And in the next video, you can enjoy the full Tree Lighting Ceremony itself, highlights of which include celebrity appearances by actors from the Hallmark Channel, more LEGO characters, a donation to a very deserving charity, and even fireworks.

Watch 2023 Tree Lighting Ceremony at LEGOLAND California Resort:

Outside of the entrance to LEGOLAND California, guests will find a statue of LEGO Santa Claus greeting them on the way in, next to a smaller tree made of oversized LEGO.

Then inside the park, LEGOLAND California is fully decked out for the holiday season, complete with the above-mentioned Christmas tree, other decor, and walkaround characters like the LEGO toy soldier. Inside the main gift shop near the entrance I spotted some wintertime scenes built of LEGO, and the stage was set up around the tree for that evening’s lighting ceremony.

The Hallmark Channel celebrities who made an appearance that night were Ashley Williams (How I Met Your Mother), Brennan Elliott (UnREAL), and Barbara Niven (Chesapeake Shores), all of whom were on hand to present a $50,000 check to Ronald McDonald House charities. And they all stuck around to pose for some photos with LEGO Santa once the Christmas tree had been officially lit.

The Holidays at LEGOLAND California Resort run on select dates from now through January 7th. Be sure to visit LEGOLAND California Resort’s official website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets.