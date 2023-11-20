Videos / Photos: Knott’s Merry Farm 2023 Brings Food, Entertainment, and Plenty of Holiday Cheer to Knott’s Berry Farm

This past Friday the holiday season officially kicked off at Knott’s Berry Farm in Southern California, as the 2023 Knott’s Merry Farm festivities got underway.

Perhaps the most impressive element of Knott’s Merry Farm is the “Snoopy’s Night Before Christmas” ice skating show in the Walter Knott Theater. This was my first time seeing this particular iteration of the show, and it was met with plenty of “oohs” and “ahhs” from the audience that day.

Watch "Snoopy's Night Before Christmas" ice skating show at Knott's Merry Farm 2023 Knott's Berry Farm:

Over in the famous Bird Cage Theatre, I caught the new “A Calico Christmas Carol” show, which puts a fresh Ghost Town spin on the Charles Dickens classic by moving Ebenezer Scrooge to our beloved Calico.

Watch "A Calico Christmas Carol" in the Bird Cage Theatre at Knott's Merry Farm 2023 Knott's Berry Farm:

Later in the day I received a tour of some of the fun, colorful new merchandise available at gift shops around Knott’s Merry Farm this year.

Watch Knott's Merry Farm 2023 merchandise tour at Knott's Berry Farm:

I was also given a tour of Knott’s Merry Farm 2023’s special food, beverages, and dessert offerings, all of which look delicious.

Watch Knott's Merry Farm 2023 food tour at Knott's Berry Farm:

And I capped off the evening with a viewing of the returning show “Home for the Holidays” on the Calico Mine Stage, which brings an old-fashioned musical Christmas to Knott’s Merry Farm guests.

Watch "Home for the Holidays" on the Calico Mine Stage at Knott's Merry Farm 2023 Knott's Berry Farm:

Earlier in the day, I walked around Knott’s Berry Farm to appreciate all the many attractive holiday decorations in the park for this year’s Knott’s Merry Farm festivities.

I also stopped to check out this year’s Knott’s Merry Farm merchandise, which includes apparel, plushes, mugs, pins, ornaments, and more.

The Christmas Craft Village is also set up again around Ghost Town, for guests to take care of their holiday shopping while they’re in the park.

And the Wilderness Dance Hall has once again been transformed into Santa’s Christmas Cabin, complete with tasty holiday treats, festive decor, and a meet-and-greet photo op with Santa Claus himself.

In Calico Town Square, more decorations bring cheer to the atmosphere, while closer to the back of the park the Knott’s Bear-y Tales attraction has also been decked out for the season.

I also took some time to wander over to Camp Snoopy, where guests can find more decorations for Knott’s Merry Farm.

And of course after dark the park lights up with enchanting holiday merriment, plus guests can enjoy the memorably nostalgic “Snow & Glow” moment in Ghost Town. It truly is the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at Knott’s Berry Farm!

Knott’s Merry Farm runs from now through Sunday, January 7th at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit Knott’s official website.