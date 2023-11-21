Why You Should Check Out Disney’s New Cruise Terminal in Fort Lauderdale

There are more opportunities to cruise with Disney Cruise Line, as they have a new cruise terminal at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which is now open. Disney Parks Blog has put together five reasons why you should check out the brand new terminal and book your Disney Cruise Line vacation.

What’s Happening:

Second Year-round Disney Cruise Homeport in Florida

Disney Cruise Line is in the midst of its largest expansion ever and opening our second, year-round home port is an important milestone.

The Disney Dream will begin sailing from Disney Cruise Line’s new dedicated cruise terminal at Port Everglades on Nov. 20, 2023, followed by the Disney Magic on May 9, 2024, offering guests the opportunity to sail on a mix of three-, four- and five-night cruises to tropical destinations in The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

An Embarkation Experience Through the “Big Blue World”

As you enter the terminal, you’ll travel from land to sea and “dive” into the world of Disney and Pixar’s film, Finding Nemo.

There, you’ll find some of your favorite friends from the movie on colorful murals, including fish, rays and beautiful coral.

Plus, you’ll “swim” by Nemo’s school friends, including Tad, Sheldon and Pearl, and as you inch closer to embarkation, you’ll be welcomed by Nemo, Marlin and Dory.

Be sure to look up – the unique, bubble-like ceiling fixtures are sure to make you feel like you’re in the “big blue world”!

Location

With Walt Disney World

The port is located in the heart of South Florida with close proximity to three international airports. And for pre- and post-cruise stays, Fort Lauderdale is just a short drive to the beach, offering a vibrant art scene, world-class restaurants, entertainment, shopping and family-friendly activities, including the area’s namesake, the Florida Everglades.

More Chances to Visit Disney’s Island Destinations

Sail aboard the Disney Dream on four- and five-night cruises to tropical locales in the western Caribbean and The Bahamas.

You’ll enjoy visits to Grand Cayman, Cozumel and Nassau, along with stops at Castaway Cay, a private island paradise reserved exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests to enjoy world-class beaches and ample amenities with a touch of Disney magic.

And for even more tropical fun, in 2024 you can sail from Fort Lauderdale to our new island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point in Eleuthera, The Bahamas. Disney is collaborating with talented artists and cultural advisors in The Bahamas who are helping to shape an experience at our new destination that celebrates the natural beauty, traditions and artistry of this one-of-a-kind nation.

Disney Cruise Line Giving Back to the Community

Disney Cruise Line is committed to creating a lasting, positive impact in the port communities we call home.

So, I’m pleased to share that in recognition of our arrival to the Broward County community, Disney Cruise Line is partnering with Junior Achievement South Florida and Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County and making a donation to each organization.

The donations will support a variety of initiatives, including programs that inspire career exploration, innovation and storytelling.