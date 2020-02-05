Olivia Rodrigo to Perform on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”

Here is some exciting news for High School Musical fans. Olivia Rodrigo will be performing "All I Want" from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on the February 6th edition of LIVE With Kelly and Ryan. You can check out a music video of the song here:
Fun Disney Music News You Should Know:
- “All I Want” has already racked up almost 50 million streams
- After Olivia’s appearance, Milo Manheim from Zombies 2 will appear on Live on Wednesday, February 12
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series began production on season 2 where the featured musical will be Beauty and the Beast
- "Queen of Mean," performed by Sarah Jeffery from Descendants 3, has been certified Gold by the R.I.A.A.
- American Idol returns to ABC on February, 16