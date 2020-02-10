A Closer Look at Asian Street Eats, the New Counter Service Kiosk at Downtown Disney District

At the very end of December during the busy holiday season at Disneyland Resort, a new counter service dining location opened in front of the former Rainforest Cafe location in the popular Downtown Disney District shopping area. Over a month later, business at the kiosk is still picking up speed and Asian Street Eats is fast becoming known as one of the best go-to options for a quick bite to eat before or after visiting Southern California’s world-famous Disney theme parks.

Last week I had the wonderful opportunity to spend some time at Asian Street Eats and chat with its founder, the Vietnamese-American Chef Hung Huynh, third-season winner of Bravo’s Top Chef cooking competition and owner of the trendy Warrior lounge in West Hollywood.

Media in attendance at the event also got a taste of some of the Asian Street Eats menu options, which include Mixed Bowls and Scallion Pancake Wraps of Grilled Chicken, Braised Beef Short Rib, and Sauteed Tofu, plus Chicken or Vegetable Pot Stickers and several Kids’ Meal offerings. Specialty sauces are made in-house and consist of Miso Honey, Teriyaki, Spicy Teriyaki, Spicy Avocado, Sesame Citrus Soy, and Sriracha Aioli.

During my time at Asian Street Eats, I was extremely impressed with the presentation of the food and was captivated while learning more about Chef Hung Huynh’s history in the culinary arts. It turns out he has worked as a Chef and Executive Chef in New York City, Miami, and Las Vegas, and also served as Chef de Cuisine at Morimoto Asia in Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs.

Asian Street Eats is now open near the west end of Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. For more information be sure to visit the location’s official website.

