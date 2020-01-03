Disneyland Opens Asian Street Eats Food Stand in Downtown Disney

Disney Parks Blog has shared that a new food stand recently opened at Downtown Disney in Disneyland called “Asian Street Eats” from Top Chef winner Chef Hung Huynh.
What’s Happening:
- Asian Street Eats is a new food stand in Downtown Disney at Disneyland located outside of the former Rainforest Cafe near Earl of Sandwich, close to the Disneyland Hotel on the west end of Downtown Disney.
- This take-out window is operated by Earl Enterprises
Menu Options include:
- Customizable Mixed Bowls – Grilled chicken, braised beef short rib, or sauteed tofu with royal purple rice or mixed greens topped with fire-roasted corn, cabbage, cucumbers, pickled carrots, caramelized onions, and your choice of sauce.
- Scallion Pancake Wrap – Grilled chicken, braised beef short rib, or sauteed tofu wrapped in a scallion pancake stuffed with cabbage, caramelized onions, pickled carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, hoisin sauce, and sriracha aioli and your choice of sauce.
- Pot Stickers – Chicken or vegetable
- Kid-sized mixed bowls
- Japanese teas
- Japanese sodas
More Disneyland News:
- Alfresco Tasting Terrace becomes an Annual Passholder Exclusive dining location starting January 5th.
- Disney Park Life Wishables inspired by park icons.
- Coach USA to cease operation of Disneyland Express shuttle in January.
- Details announced for Anaheim Ducks Day at Disneyland.
- Disneyland’s new parade “Magic Happens” set to open February 28th.