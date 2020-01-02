Disneyland Turns Alfresco Tasting Terrace into AP Exclusive Dining Location

Disneyland announced via Twitter that the Alfresco Tasting Terrace will become an Annual Passholder exclusive experience starting January 5th.
Did you hear? Starting Jan 5th, only our Annual Passholders––and their guests––will be able to experience the great food and 5 new cocktails specially created for Alfresco Tasting Terrace! Start planning now because you're not going to want to miss out. Valid AP required. pic.twitter.com/7m39bBmpuQ
— Disneyland AP (@DisneylandAP) January 3, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Starting Sunday, January 5th, the Alfresco Tasting Terrace at Disney California Adventure will be an Annual Passholder exclusive dining location.
- Annual Passholders are allowed to bring guests with them.
- In addition to the new level of exclusivity, the location also promises to add five new cocktales to the menu.
- Alfresco Tasting Terrace is located inside Disney California Adventure Park within the Wine Country Trattoria complex near Blue Sky Cellar. This elevated location offers picturesque views of Cars Land in addition to a drink and appetizer menu.
More Disneyland News:
- Disney Park Life Wishables inspired by park icons.
- Coach USA to cease operation of Disneyland Express shuttle in January.
- Details announced for Anaheim Ducks Day at Disneyland.
- Disneyland’s new parade “Magic Happens” set to open February 28th.