Details Announced for 2020 Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure Park

Disney and Anaheim Ducks fans alike can take part in Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure park on Wednesday, January 8. The Anaheim Ducks are taking over Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure park with meet and greets, hockey-themed activities, photo opportunities, special decor and more!

What’s Happening:

Schedule of Events:

Ducks Cavalcade, Performance Corridor – 1:30 pm Pick a spot along the performance corridor from Paradise Gardens to Carthay Circle to see some favorite Anaheim Ducks players in a cavalcade!

Fan Headquarters, Stage 17 – 10 am – 7 pm Visit Stage 17 to test your hockey skills with themed activities, learn about the science of hockey, take part in interactive photo opportunities and meet a very special mascot.

Meet & Greet with Players, Hollywood Backlot Stage – 2:15 pm, 3 pm, 3:45 pm Guests can see some favorite hockey stars on the Hollywood Backlot Stage. For the meet-and-greet experiences, wristbands for the guest’s choice of one meet-and-greet experience per guest will be distributed at park opening in the Hollywood Backlot area near the Hyperion Theater queue. Guests are asked to enter the wristband distribution queue available at park opening as you enter Hollywood Land. Wristbands are extremely limited per experience and available while supplies last. No autographs will be given; guests are asked not to bring any items to be signed.

Anaheim Ducks Champion Showcase, Sunset Showcase/ Mickey’s PhilharMagic Theater – 8 am – 7 pm Catch memorable, clips, moments and highlights from the “Best of the Anaheim Ducks!”



Event Merchandise, Stage 17 – 8 am – 7 pm Outside Stage 17, gear up with special Anaheim Ducks Day merchandise including: Apparel (adult tees, ladies tees, spirit jerseys) A specially created hockey puck inspired headband Beanie Scarf Hockey puck Limited-edition pin. Merchandise is limited and available while supplies last. Purchase limits apply. No discounts allowed.



Other Happenings:

Animation Academy Throughout the day, learn how to draw some favorite Disney “ducks” with our Animation Academy artists. When you’re done, keep your art as a souvenir!



Specialty Treats Don’t miss out on a limited selection of sweet and savory treats inspired by the Anaheim Ducks: Vanilla ice cream puck dipped in dark chocolate at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Orange crème at Trolley Treats Hockey puck themed brownie at Studio Catering Co. Orange shake at Schmoozies Macaron at Award Wieners and at Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta



Hungry for more? Be sure to visit the Hollywood Land outdoor vending cart near Off the Page, to find: Orange-flavored cotton candy Special beverages Hot wings and more!



Any guests planning to join in the festivities can share in the fun and excitement of Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure park using #AnaheimDucksDay.

