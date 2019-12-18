Coach USA to Cease Operation of Disneyland Resort Express Shuttle Service in Early January

Coach USA has announced that their Disneyland Resort Express shuttle service will no longer be operating beyond January 7, 2020.

What’s happening:

Coach USA announced they would cease operation of Southern California routes to and from Disneyland in early January. Guests looking to book transportation via Coach USA’s website “We regret to inform you that the Disneyland Resort Express service will cease operation on January 7, 2020 at 11:59 pm.”

Additionally, Sean Hughes the Coach USA North America corporate affairs director, told the Register via email: “Coach USA Southern California has informed their client Walt Disney Travel that the bus service between John Wayne Airport and Disneyland Resort Hotels and LAX and the Disneyland Resort Hotels will no longer continue after January 7, 2020.”

Many guests found the transportation service to be quite helpful as it allowed them to travel to the “Happiest Place on Earth” without having to rent a car or use a rideshare.

What they’re saying:

Coach USA North America corporate affairs director Sean Hughes: “Coach USA Southern California thanks Walt Disney Travel for the opportunity to serve them, their clients and the general public for many years. Coach USA thanks our employees who worked on this service.”