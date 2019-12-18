Coach USA to Cease Operation of Disneyland Resort Express Shuttle Service in Early January

by | Dec 18, 2019 4:37 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Coach USA has announced that their Disneyland Resort Express shuttle service will no longer be operating beyond January 7, 2020.  

Disneyland Resort Express Bus

Disneyland Resort Express Bus

What’s happening:

  • The Orange County Register is reporting that a bus shuttle service from the Disneyland Resort and local airports will no longer be operating in the area in 2020.
  • Coach USA announced they would cease operation of Southern California routes to and from Disneyland in early January. Guests looking to book transportation via Coach USA’s website will see this notice:
    • “We regret to inform you that the Disneyland Resort Express service will cease operation on January 7, 2020 at 11:59 pm.”
  • Additionally, Sean Hughes the Coach USA North America corporate affairs director, told the Register via email:
    • “Coach USA Southern California has informed their client Walt Disney Travel that the bus service between John Wayne Airport and Disneyland Resort Hotels and LAX and the Disneyland Resort Hotels will no longer continue after January 7, 2020.”
  • Many guests found the transportation service to be quite helpful as it allowed them to travel to the “Happiest Place on Earth” without having to rent a car or use a rideshare.
  • Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can learn more about transportation options on LaughingPlace.com or on the Disneyland website.

What they’re saying:

  • Coach USA North America corporate affairs director Sean Hughes: “Coach USA Southern California thanks Walt Disney Travel for the opportunity to serve them, their clients and the general public for many years. Coach USA thanks our employees who worked on this service.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend