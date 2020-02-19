Video – Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite Brings Famous Disney Couples to the Happiest Place On Earth

Love was in the air last week at Disneyland, when Sweethearts Nite returned as part of the ongoing Disneyland After Dark after-hours ticketed event series, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Naturally, the most popular aspect of Sweethearts Nite is the opportunity to meet and greet / pose for photographs with rare characters and couples like Milo and Kida from Disney’s Atlantis, Hercules and Megara, Anna and Kristoff from Frozen, Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from Tangled, Ariel and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid, Tiana and Naveen from The Princess and the Frog, Mulan and Shang, and Belle and the unnamed Prince from Beauty and the Beast. Guests lined up for hours around Disneyland for hours to interact with these popular pairings, and to have their pictures taken at other neat photo op locations throughout the Happiest Place On Earth.

Watch Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite highlights 2020:

Plus, inside Frontierland’s Golden Horseshoe Saloon was a special tribute to Lillian and Walt Disney’s 30th Anniversary Celebration presented by D23 – The Official Disney Fan Club. Photos from the event were on display along with a replica of the towering cake and a booth where guests could learn more about D23, or pick up a special gift if they already happened to be a Gold Member.

Watch Walt & Lillian Disney tribute at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite 2020:

But one of the absolute highlights of Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite was undoubtedly the Sweethearts Nite Fireworks, which started off the evening with a bang in the skies above Disneyland to the tune of some of the more romantic melodies from Disney music history.

Watch Sweethearts Nite Fireworks at Disneyland After Dark 2020:

The next Disneyland After Dark event is Pixar Nite, scheduled for Wednesday, March 4 at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. For more information and advance ticketing resources, be sure to visit Disneyland Resort’s official website.

