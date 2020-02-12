Full Character Line-Up, Specialty Food Menus, Entertainment Schedule and More Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite 2020

Tonight and tomorrow night, Disneyland will celebrate romance once again as the second annual Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite takes over the park. Ahead of that, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evenings will be, and more.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite will be held on February 12th and 13th from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

As part of the festivities, guests can experience specialty character meet and greets, photo ops, entertainment, and more.

Take a look at what the night has in store:

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite Character Line Up for 2020

Fantasyland

Anastasia and Drizella

Anna and Kristoff

Ariel and Prince Eric

Belle and Prince (yes, that’s what it says)

Gaston

Hercules and Megara

Maleficent

Milo and Kida

Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

Frontierland

Mulan and Shang

Main Street

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse

New Orleans Square

Princess Tiana and Naveen

Photo Backdrops

“it’s a small world” Mall

Aladdin Magic Carpet

Star Wars Launch Bay

Wall-E

Event Logo

Fantasyland Theatre

Tangled

Plaza Inn

Lady and the Tramp

Christmas Tree Point (Main Street)

Valentine Hearts

Starcade

Wreck-It-Ralph

Triton Gardens

The Little Mermaid

Golden Horseshoe

Tempus Fugit ( paying tribute to Walt and Lillian Disney’s 30th anniversary

Haunted Mansion

“Together Forever”

Critter Country

Pooh Story Book

Sleeping Beauty Caseauty Castle

Wishing Well

Grassy Knoll

Entertainment Schedule

Sweethearts’ Nite Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. (Note: in the event of rain, Mickey’s Mix Magic will perform instead)

9:30 p.m. (Note: in the event of rain, Mickey’s Mix Magic will perform instead) Dapper Dans: 8:50 p.m, 10:00 p.m., 10:45 p.m., 11:35 p.m, 12:30 a.m (Main Street)

8:50 p.m, 10:00 p.m., 10:45 p.m., 11:35 p.m, 12:30 a.m (Main Street) Ukulele group: 9:00 p.m., 10:20 p.m., 11:20 p.m., 12:20 a.m. (Tropical Hideaway)

9:00 p.m., 10:20 p.m., 11:20 p.m., 12:20 a.m. (Tropical Hideaway) Pianist: 9:00 p.m. – 01:00 a.m. (Golden Horseshoe)

9:00 p.m. – 01:00 a.m. (Golden Horseshoe) Royal Ball (Dance party with Aurora and Prince Phillip, Cinderella and Prince Charming, Jasmine and Aladdin, Snow White and The Prince and Flora, Fauna and Merriweather): 9:00 p.m. – 01:00 a.m. (“it’s a small world” Mall)

Specialty Food and Beverage Menu Items

Bengal Barbecue

Surf and Turf Skewer Rice Plate for Two

Sweet Loving for Two Skewer

Red Rose Taverne

Toast for Two

Mickey’s Sweetheart Flatbread for Two

“Be Mine” Heart-Shaped Crispy Treat

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante

Strawberry Horchata

Carnitas Tamales with Mole Sauce

Albondigas Soup

Stage Door Café

Funnel of Love Funnel Cake

Western Fried Delight Sampler

Jolly Holiday Bakery Café

Toasted Caprese Sandwich with Chips

Plaza Inn

Sweethearts Dining Package (Spaghetti and Meatballs plate, Caesar Salad, Herbed Breadsticks, Cannoli and a Beverage)

Refreshment Corner

Monte Hot Dog

Cafe Orleans

Sweetheart Prefix Menu

French Market Restaurant

Sweet Pairings

Chocolate & Strawberry Croissant Dessert

Harbour Galley

Seafood Boil

“Be Mine” Heart-Shaped Crispy Treat

Royal Street Veranda

Berry Cheesecake Fritters

Mint Julep Bar

Chocolate Strawberry Beignets

Strawberry Julep

Hungry Bear Restaurant

Mixed Berry Cobbler Funnel Cake

Barbecue Pork Riblets and Coconut Shrimp Catch Basket

Alien Pizza Planet

Chicken Star-mesan Pizza

The Claw-sagna

Zeppole

Galactic Grill

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

Sweet Cherry-Nova Milkshake

Main Street, U.S.A. Churro Cart

Strawberry Churro

Tomorrowland Churro Cart

Pucker Up Sour Cherry Churro

Fantasyland Churro Cart

Strawberry Churro with Strawberry Chocolate Sauce

Frontierland Churro Cart

Chocolate Churro with Strawberry Cream Sauce

New Orleans Square Churro Cart

Burning Love Churro