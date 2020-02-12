Full Character Line-Up, Specialty Food Menus, Entertainment Schedule and More Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite 2020

by | Feb 12, 2020 8:18 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Tonight and tomorrow night, Disneyland will celebrate romance once again as the second annual Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite takes over the park. Ahead of that, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evenings will be, and more.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite will be held on February 12th and 13th from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.
  • As part of the festivities, guests can experience specialty character meet and greets, photo ops, entertainment, and more.
  • Take a look at what the night has in store:

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite Character Line Up for 2020

Fantasyland

  • Anastasia and Drizella
  • Anna and Kristoff
  • Ariel and Prince Eric
  • Belle and Prince (yes, that’s what it says)
  • Gaston
  • Hercules and Megara
  • Maleficent
  • Milo and Kida
  • Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

Frontierland

  • Mulan and Shang

Main Street

  • Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse

New Orleans Square

  • Princess Tiana and Naveen

Photo Backdrops

“it’s a small world” Mall

  • Aladdin Magic Carpet

Star Wars Launch Bay 

  • Wall-E
  • Event Logo

Fantasyland Theatre

  • Tangled

Plaza Inn

  • Lady and the Tramp

Christmas Tree Point (Main Street)

  • Valentine Hearts

Starcade

  • Wreck-It-Ralph

Triton Gardens

  •  The Little Mermaid

Golden Horseshoe

Haunted Mansion

  • “Together Forever”

Critter Country

  • Pooh Story Book

Sleeping Beauty Caseauty Castle

  • Wishing Well
  • Grassy Knoll

Entertainment Schedule

  • Sweethearts’ Nite Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. (Note: in the event of rain, Mickey’s Mix Magic will perform instead)
  • Dapper Dans: 8:50 p.m, 10:00 p.m., 10:45 p.m., 11:35 p.m, 12:30 a.m (Main Street)
  • Ukulele group: 9:00 p.m., 10:20 p.m., 11:20 p.m., 12:20 a.m. (Tropical Hideaway)
  • Pianist: 9:00 p.m. – 01:00 a.m. (Golden Horseshoe)
  • Royal Ball (Dance party with Aurora and Prince Phillip, Cinderella and Prince Charming, Jasmine and Aladdin, Snow White and The Prince and Flora, Fauna and Merriweather): 9:00 p.m. – 01:00 a.m. (“it’s a small world” Mall)

Specialty Food and Beverage Menu Items

Bengal Barbecue

  • Surf and Turf Skewer Rice Plate for Two
  • Sweet Loving for Two Skewer

Red Rose Taverne

  • Toast for Two  
  • Mickey’s Sweetheart Flatbread for Two  
  • “Be Mine” Heart-Shaped Crispy Treat

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante

  • Strawberry Horchata
  • Carnitas Tamales with Mole Sauce
  • Albondigas Soup

Stage Door Café

  • Funnel of Love Funnel Cake
  • Western Fried Delight Sampler

Jolly Holiday Bakery Café

  • Toasted Caprese Sandwich with Chips

Plaza Inn

  • Sweethearts Dining Package (Spaghetti and Meatballs plate, Caesar Salad, Herbed Breadsticks, Cannoli and a Beverage)

Refreshment Corner

  • Monte Hot Dog

Cafe Orleans

  • Sweetheart Prefix Menu

French Market Restaurant

  • Sweet Pairings
  • Chocolate & Strawberry Croissant Dessert

Harbour Galley

  • Seafood Boil
  • “Be Mine” Heart-Shaped Crispy Treat

Royal Street Veranda

  • Berry Cheesecake Fritters

Mint Julep Bar

  • Chocolate Strawberry Beignets
  • Strawberry Julep

Hungry Bear Restaurant

  • Mixed Berry Cobbler Funnel Cake
  • Barbecue Pork Riblets and Coconut Shrimp Catch Basket

Alien Pizza Planet 

  • Chicken Star-mesan Pizza
  • The Claw-sagna
  • Zeppole

Galactic Grill

  • Chicken Caesar Sandwich
  • Sweet Cherry-Nova Milkshake

Main Street, U.S.A. Churro Cart

  • Strawberry Churro

Tomorrowland Churro Cart

  • Pucker Up Sour Cherry Churro

Fantasyland Churro Cart

  • Strawberry Churro with Strawberry Chocolate Sauce

Frontierland Churro Cart

  • Chocolate Churro with Strawberry Cream Sauce

New Orleans Square Churro Cart

  • Burning Love Churro
Send this to a friend