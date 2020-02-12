Full Character Line-Up, Specialty Food Menus, Entertainment Schedule and More Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite 2020

Tonight and tomorrow night, Disneyland will celebrate romance once again as the second annual Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite takes over the park. Ahead of that, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evenings will be, and more.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite will be held on February 12th and 13th from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.
- As part of the festivities, guests can experience specialty character meet and greets, photo ops, entertainment, and more.
- Take a look at what the night has in store:
Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite Character Line Up for 2020
Fantasyland
- Anastasia and Drizella
- Anna and Kristoff
- Ariel and Prince Eric
- Belle and Prince (yes, that’s what it says)
- Gaston
- Hercules and Megara
- Maleficent
- Milo and Kida
- Rapunzel and Flynn Rider
Frontierland
- Mulan and Shang
Main Street
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse
New Orleans Square
- Princess Tiana and Naveen
Photo Backdrops
“it’s a small world” Mall
- Aladdin Magic Carpet
- Wall-E
- Event Logo
Fantasyland Theatre
- Tangled
Plaza Inn
- Lady and the Tramp
Christmas Tree Point (Main Street)
- Valentine Hearts
Starcade
- Wreck-It-Ralph
Triton Gardens
- The Little Mermaid
Golden Horseshoe
- Tempus Fugit (paying tribute to Walt and Lillian Disney’s 30th anniversary party held just four days before Disneyland Park opened in 1955)
Haunted Mansion
- “Together Forever”
Critter Country
- Pooh Story Book
Sleeping Beauty Caseauty Castle
- Wishing Well
- Grassy Knoll
Entertainment Schedule
- Sweethearts’ Nite Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. (Note: in the event of rain, Mickey’s Mix Magic will perform instead)
- Dapper Dans: 8:50 p.m, 10:00 p.m., 10:45 p.m., 11:35 p.m, 12:30 a.m (Main Street)
- Ukulele group: 9:00 p.m., 10:20 p.m., 11:20 p.m., 12:20 a.m. (Tropical Hideaway)
- Pianist: 9:00 p.m. – 01:00 a.m. (Golden Horseshoe)
- Royal Ball (Dance party with Aurora and Prince Phillip, Cinderella and Prince Charming, Jasmine and Aladdin, Snow White and The Prince and Flora, Fauna and Merriweather): 9:00 p.m. – 01:00 a.m. (“it’s a small world” Mall)
Specialty Food and Beverage Menu Items
Bengal Barbecue
- Surf and Turf Skewer Rice Plate for Two
- Sweet Loving for Two Skewer
Red Rose Taverne
- Toast for Two
- Mickey’s Sweetheart Flatbread for Two
- “Be Mine” Heart-Shaped Crispy Treat
Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante
- Strawberry Horchata
- Carnitas Tamales with Mole Sauce
- Albondigas Soup
Stage Door Café
- Funnel of Love Funnel Cake
- Western Fried Delight Sampler
Jolly Holiday Bakery Café
- Toasted Caprese Sandwich with Chips
Plaza Inn
- Sweethearts Dining Package (Spaghetti and Meatballs plate, Caesar Salad, Herbed Breadsticks, Cannoli and a Beverage)
Refreshment Corner
- Monte Hot Dog
Cafe Orleans
- Sweetheart Prefix Menu
French Market Restaurant
- Sweet Pairings
- Chocolate & Strawberry Croissant Dessert
Harbour Galley
- Seafood Boil
- “Be Mine” Heart-Shaped Crispy Treat
Royal Street Veranda
- Berry Cheesecake Fritters
Mint Julep Bar
- Chocolate Strawberry Beignets
- Strawberry Julep
Hungry Bear Restaurant
- Mixed Berry Cobbler Funnel Cake
- Barbecue Pork Riblets and Coconut Shrimp Catch Basket
Alien Pizza Planet
- Chicken Star-mesan Pizza
- The Claw-sagna
- Zeppole
Galactic Grill
- Chicken Caesar Sandwich
- Sweet Cherry-Nova Milkshake
Main Street, U.S.A. Churro Cart
- Strawberry Churro
Tomorrowland Churro Cart
- Pucker Up Sour Cherry Churro
Fantasyland Churro Cart
- Strawberry Churro with Strawberry Chocolate Sauce
Frontierland Churro Cart
- Chocolate Churro with Strawberry Cream Sauce
New Orleans Square Churro Cart
- Burning Love Churro