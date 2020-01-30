D23 to Host Tribute to Lillian and Walt’s 30th Anniversary at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite

D23 will be hosting a special tribute to Lillian and Walt’s “Tempus Fugit Celebration,” their 30th anniversary celebration held on July 12, 1955, days before the opening of Disneyland. Fittingly, the tribute will be held during Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite.

The tribute will be open to all guests attending Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite, during both nights of the event.

The tribute will include a special photo location, historical photos, and special decor.

In addition to the celebration, D23 Gold and Gold Family Members who visit The Golden Horseshoe during Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite will receive a special reproduction of the invitation used for Lillian and Walt’s 30th Anniversary Party from 1955.

This special celebration of Lillian and Walt will only be held during Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite, a separately ticketed event at Disneyland park held on February 12 and 13.

While the night of the 13th is sold out, you can still purchase tickets for the 12th here

More on Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite:

The event will include: Love song-themed dance parties throughout the park, as well as a glitzy royal ball. Encounters with darling Disney couples, including Cinderella and Prince Charming, Aladdin and Jasmine, and of course, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Romantic photo opportunities featuring sweet scenes from iconic Disney films. Lovely décor, food, beverages and merchandise offerings. Access to Disneyland park starting at 6 p.m.

