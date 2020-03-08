International Women’s Day: Celebrating Bold, Independent Women and Teen Stories on Hulu

Ugh, life is hard. We don’t know about you but sometimes things are absolutely awful and we just want to crawl under a blanket and hide from the world. The bad days don’t last forever, and you choose to see movies and TV shows as a silver lining and a way to help us cope. No one is exactly the same and everyone has their own unique story to share and fortunately, there’s plenty of uniqueness to check out on Hulu!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

This International Women’s Day embrace the quirky, bold, fearless, challenged, independent, smart, and wild women that are the subjects of Hulu’s Original series—and those who happen to be hanging out on the platform (looking at you I, Toyna xo,xo). Before you start your streaming binge, text a woman that means the world to you and thank her for being a part of your life.