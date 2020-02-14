Soundtrack Review: “High Fidelity” (Hulu)

Hulu’s series adaptation of High Fidelity has some incredible music and Hollywood Records has put together a soundtrack of eleven songs from the show. There are some classics, occasionally covered by different artists, some deep cuts, and even a few original songs. It’s the ultimate mixtape of Rob’s story.

First up is “I Can’t Stand the Rain” by Ann Peebles, a smooth and silky soulful song. It was famously covered by Tina Turner and was also a disco hit by Pebbles. The soundtrack uses the original mellow version, a great way to start the album.

“Didn’t I” by Darando is next, another soulful track from the 70’s and a bit of a rarity. It recently rose to some popularity with covers appearing in Breaking Bad.

“I’ll Make Love to You” is next, but not the version you’re thinking of. Rather than the 1994 Boyz II Men classic. This one is performed by actor Thomas Doherty from Descendants 2 who sings it in the series as well. It’s a slower, sexier version than the original pop song.

A 1980’s classic “Come On Eileen” is the fourth track, performed by Dexy’s Midnight Runners. This uptempo pop song uses celtic fiddles, which set it apart from other songs of the era. It’s the first truly danceable song on the soundtrack.

Thomas Doherty appears on “Tiebreaker,” the one of the album’s original songs. It’s written by singer/songwriter Nathan Larson, a broody track about the unfairness of relationships. It plays a bit on the whiny side and ends up being the weakest song on the playlist.

You know the Blondie song “Heart of Glass,” but you’re probably less familiar with its earlier form, “Once I had a Love (The Disco Song),” which is track six. It was recorded in 1975 and has a much groovier feel than the 1980’s bop, but the lyrics and melody are virtually the same.

Another deep cut is “Fantastic Man” by William Onyeabor, a funky afrobeat track. He recorded it sometime in the 1970’s but it wasn’t released until a 2013 compilation album celebrating his works. He was a big deal in Nigeria where he originated and became even more famous after retiring and living a reclusive existence.

Next is another original song sung by Thomas Doherty, “Till It Hits the Ground,” also written by Nathan Larson. This one is a lot smoother and more romantic, the better of the two original songs on the album. It’s followed by one last Thomas Doherty track from the same writer, “Gimme Light/New Tattoo.” This one is a lot more spiritual and melodic, with a great guitar solo making it my favorite of the three original tracks.

Track ten is “Pains” by Silk Rhodes, which sounds like it’s forty years old but was produced within the past decade. The band’s style is a throwback to the era that Rob’s musical tastes are most influenced by. If you didn’t know it was a recent production, you’d swear it’s another rare gem from days gone by.

The album closes with “I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)” by Da’Vine Joy Randolph, one of the stars of the show. The original recording by Stevie Wonder was featured in the Touchstone Pictures version of High Fidelity and this cover is a fitting addition being that the Hulu series is gender swapped. I love Randolph’s sultry voice on it and you’ll fall in love with her version.

Overall, the soundtrack to Hulu’s High Fidelity feels like a mixtape of love songs from the 1970’s and 1980’s, the vinyl years. Most of the songs are about love, making the Valentine’s Day release date feel extra fitting. Looking for a great collection of songs to carry you to and from your date? Look no further than the High Fidelity soundtrack.