The John Williams Easter Egg in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is Actually Pretty Amazing

As any keen-eyed Star Wars fan knows, the maestro himself John Williams (composer of the iconic orchestral scores for all nine Skywalker Saga feature films) had a single-shot cameo appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which was directed by J.J. Abrams and hit theaters this past December.

While it was certainly cool enough to finally see this legend on screen after hearing his unmistakable genius in the form of Star Wars music over more than four decades, the absolutely mind-blowing thing about this Easter Egg is that it’s actually contains 51 additional Easter Eggs referencing John Williams’ historic career. That’s right– according to the new feature-length documentary The Skywalker Legacy (now available thanks to The Rise of Skywalker’s early digital release), every item on the shelves behind Mr. Williams in his scene is a nod to one of the films for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.

Confused? Let’s get specific. At the time of filming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams had been nominated for 51 Academy Awards across his storied career (second only to Walt Disney, who topped out at 59). As a tribute to this monumental achievement, J.J. Abrams and The Rise of Skywalker’s production design team decided to include Easter Egg references to all 51 of those nominations on the shelves behind John Williams’s character– who happened to be named Oma Tres, an anagram for the word “maestro.”

Individual references pointed out in The Skywalker Legacy documentary include Captain Hook’s hook from Hook, the yellow barrels from Jaws, E.T.’s spaceship, czech hedgehogs and dog tags from Saving Private Ryan, a corncob pipe from Tom Sawyer, a book from The Book Thief (monogrammed with John Williams’s initials in the Star Wars language Aurebesh), Indiana Jones’s whip, and the iron from Home Alone. Can you spot the others in the movie or in the documentary footage?

The 51 Academy Award nominations John Williams had received as a composer by the time of filming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are as follows:

Of course, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was also nominated for Best Original Score this year, bringing Mr. Williams’s total to 52… and counting.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and its bonus feature The Skywalker Legacy are now available for at-home viewing on digital platforms.