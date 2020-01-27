John Williams Wins Grammy Award for “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite”

After the recent openings of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at both Disneyland park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge continues to earn praise. Legendary composer John Williams won his 25th Grammy Award yesterday for his “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite.”

Williams, who famously created the beloved music for each of the nine episodic Star Wars films, composed the epic score for the lands at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World

The score earned him the Grammy Award for “Best Instrumental Composition.”

This was Williams’ 25th Grammy Award, tying him for fifth most all-time and leaving him just six behind Georg Solti for most all-time.

Williams’ nomination was one of nine that were connected to Disney projects

You can listen to the Grammy Award-winning score in the video below and check out our review here

