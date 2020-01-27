John Williams Wins Grammy Award for “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite”

After the recent openings of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at both Disneyland park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge continues to earn praise. Legendary composer John Williams won his 25th Grammy Award yesterday for his “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite.”
- Williams, who famously created the beloved music for each of the nine episodic Star Wars films, composed the epic score for the lands at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts.
- The score earned him the Grammy Award for “Best Instrumental Composition.”
- This was Williams’ 25th Grammy Award, tying him for fifth most all-time and leaving him just six behind Georg Solti for most all-time.
- Williams’ nomination was one of nine that were connected to Disney projects, but the only one that actually brought home the award.
- You can listen to the Grammy Award-winning score in the video below and check out our review here.
