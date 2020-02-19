“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Comes to Home Release This March

by | Feb 19, 2020 10:01 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

This spring, the exciting conclusion to an epic legacy can be yours to own when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes to home release digitally on March 17th, and in physical formats on March 31st. Fans can pre-order their copies now at select retailers including Best Buy, Target, and Amazon.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What's happening:

  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting, inspiring conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga is coming to home release.
  • Soon fans can complete their collections when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD and via Movies Anywhere on March 17.
  • The film will be available in physical formats in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 31.

  • Bonus material includes a feature-length, making-of documentary, which goes behind the scenes with the cast and filmmakers from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and explores the legacy of the Skywalker saga.
  • Bonus features also dig into the film’s Pasaana desert scenes, including the thrilling landspeeder chase, and the ship in which Rey discovers family secrets as well as a new little droid named D-O.

  • Plus, fans will hear from Warwick Davis, who reprises his role as Wicket the Ewok, as well as the creature effects team that created a record 584 creatures and droids for the film.
  • Digital consumers will receive an exclusive feature highlighting legendary composer John Williams, who has scored every episode in the Skywalker saga.
Home Releases:

  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is packaged several ways to ensure fans get the most out of their at-home viewing experience.
  • The Multiscreen Edition includes Blu-ray and a Digital copy, giving viewers the flexibility to watch the film on different devices.

Best Buy:

  • Ultimate Collector’s Edition
    • Those with 4K Ultra HD capability may opt for a 4K UHD Ultimate Collector’s Edition, including 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a Digital copy—available exclusively at Best Buy.

Target:

Amazon:

Bonus features include*:

  • The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
  • Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.
  • Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.
  • D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.
  • Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.
  • Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive:

* Digital bonus offerings may vary by retailer.

Complete the Saga—in High Defination!:

  • On March 31, coinciding with the physical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, eight Star Wars films are being released on 4K UHD for the first time:
    • Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
    • Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
    • Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
    • Star Wars: A New Hope
    • Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
    • Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
    • Star Wars: The Force Awakens
    • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
 
 
Comments

Send this to a friend