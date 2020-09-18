LEGO Review: Yoda’s Lightsaber from the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy

by | Sep 18, 2020 10:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

In 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, fans saw something for the very first time that they had only dreamed about previously: Master Yoda fighting with his very own lightsaber. And now the internationally popular toy company LEGO has re-created Yoda’s lightsaber hilt in life-size, thanks to a new set that came as a complimentary add-on when purchasing the much larger new Mos Eisley Cantina building set.

In the video below, I unbox, build, and review LEGO Star Wars set #6346097 Yoda’s Lightsaber and make a special announcement regarding the above-mentioned LEGO Star Wars set #75290 Mos Eisley Cantina.

Watch LEGO Star Wars Yoda's Lightsaber unboxing / build / review + Mos Eisley Cantina announcement:

I really like the design of the Yoda’s Lightsaber set, and I think it’s a fantastic LEGO set, especially because it was essentially free. Though I’m not a particularly big fan of the Star Wars prequel trilogy (and I happen to hold the potentially controversial opinion that Yoda shouldn’t have ever wielded a lightsaber) it’s pretty cool to have a life-size re-creation of that virtual prop in fairly detailed LEGO form.

You can just imagine Yoda’s tiny hands gripping this authentically rendered lightsaber hilt, and I feel the LEGO designers have done a really good job of bringing this now-iconic part of the Star Wars franchise to brick form. There are a couple details that seem slightly off, however (such as the height of the emitter and the metallic protrusion that surrounds it not quite matching what we see on-screen), but these are only small discrepancies that don’t amount to much more than nit-picking.

The LEGO Yoda’s Lightsaber set also includes a handy display stand, which is made up of two inverted arches that hold the saber’s cylindrical shape perfectly. The attached plaque features a printed LEGO Star Wars logo, as well as the “Yoda’s Lightsaber” text, just in case you forget which character this weapon belonged to. Another nice inclusion would have been a Yoda LEGO minifigure, but considering this was a free set, I really can’t complain too much about anything being lacking. Had I actually paid $15 or so to purchase this, though, I would have liked to see that extra bit of plastic packed in.

This set came in an all-purpose yellow-studded LEGO box, with its instruction manual serving as a slide-in insert cover. All told, I think the LEGO Star Wars Yoda’s Lightsaber will make a terrific addition to any prequel fan’s collection, and will look very nice on display, or even in play, as this set is recommended for ages 6 and up– unlike the adult-targeted Mos Eisley Cantina set. Speaking of which, don’t forget to tune in tomorrow (Saturday, September 19) morning on the Laughing Place YouTube channel to watch me build the enormous new Cantina while I talk about The Mandalorian and hopefully respond to some viewer comments along the way.

For more information about the Yoda’s Lightsaber set or to purchase Mos Eisley Cantina, be sure to visit the official LEGO shop-at-home website.

1 of 2
 
 
