Mando Mondays Fashion: Clothing, Accessories, Footwear

Over the next nine weeks, Disney and Lucasfilm will be releasing dozens of new items as part of Mando Monday, a global consumer products campaign that celebrates the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mando Mondays Fashions

Join us as we feature new clothing and accessories from shopDisney and other fashion retailers throughout this exciting campaign. Want to see the Mando Mondays toys and other collectibles? Check out Mike’s recap of the latest additions from Hasbro, LEGO, Star Wars Squadrons and more!